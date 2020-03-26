Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), a Technology Semiconductors organization, saw its stock exchange 42.50 shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 40.21M. Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) stock traded at $42.50, down -0.77 cents or -1.78% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is $19.6B. Gross Profit is $10.7B and the EBITDA is $8.07B.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is 40.21M compared to 27.99M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU). Approximately 2.63% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) stock is 1.78, indicating its 9.84% to 9.14% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

MU is trading 36.52% off its 52 week low at $31.13 and -30.54% off its 52 week high of $61.19. Performance wise, MU stock has recently shown investors 22.51% a pop in a week, -18.43% a lower demand in a month and -23.29% a lower demand in the past quarter. More importantly, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) has shown a return of -20.97% since the first of the year.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Key Evaluation:

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $47.212B. MU insiders hold roughly 0.24% of the shares. On Feb-12-20 UBS Upgrade MU as Neutral → Buy at $47 → $75. On Feb-25-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade MU as Buy → Underperform at $50 and on Mar-02-20 Robert W. Baird Upgrade MU as Underperform → Neutral at $45 → $55.

There are currently 1.06B shares in the float and 1.06B shares outstanding. There are 2.63% shares short in MUs float. The industry rank for Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is 93 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 37% .

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Fundamental Evaluation:

MU last 2 years revenues have decreased from $23,406,000 to $20,637,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.37 and a profit of 138.39% next year. The growth rate on MU this year is -63.62 compared to an industry -65.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 32.97 and cash per share (mrq) is 7.15. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.29 compared to an industry of 1.10 and MUs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.74 compared to an industry of 3.18. MU fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.31 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.56.

About Micron Technology, Inc. (MU):

Idaho-based Micron Technology has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions.Through global brands, namely Micron, Crucial and Ballistix, Micron manufactures and markets high-performance memory and storage technologies including Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, NOR Flash, 3D XPoint memory and other technologies. Its solutions are used in leading-edge computing, consumer, networking and mobile products.A major portion of the revenues is derived from DRAM sales. The company’s mission is to be the most efficient and innovative global provider of semiconductor memory solutions.Micron reported revenues of $23.4 billion in fiscal 2019. The company has four reportable segments:Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU): The unit comprises of DRAM and NOR Flash products that are sold to the computer, networking, graphics, and cloud server markets, and NAND Flash products which are sold into the networking market. CNBU delivered revenues of $10 billion (43% of total revenues) in fiscal 2019.Mobile Business Unit (MBU): The unit comprises Micron’s discrete DRAM, discrete NAND and managed NAND (including eMMC and universal flash storage (UFS) solutions) products that are sold to smartphone and other mobile-device markets. MBU generated revenues of $6.4 billion (28%) in fiscal 2019.Storage Business Unit (SBU): The unit accounts for solid state drives (SSDs) and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client and consumer storage markets as well as other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms to the removable storage markets. SBU’s revenues grossed $3.8 billion (16%) in fiscal 2019.Embedded Business Unit (EBU): The unit includes Micron’s discrete DRAM, discrete NAND, managed NAND and NOR products, which are sold to the automotive, industrial and consumer markets. EBU’s revenues logged $3.1 billion (13%) in fiscal 2019.The company struggles with intense competition from Intel, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Toshiba Memory and Western Digital Corporatio