PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), a Real Estate REIT—Mortgage business, saw its stock trade 10.33 shares, decrease when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.18M. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) stock traded at $10.33, up 4.61 cents or +80.59% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) is $879.07M. Gross Profit is $644.86M..

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) is 5.18M compared to 1.66M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Currently, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT). Approximately – of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) stock is 1.73, indicating its 41.11% to 24.02% more volatile than the overall global market.

PMT is trading 195.14% off its 52 week low at $3.50 and -56.58% off its 52 week high of $23.79. Performance wise, PMT stock has recently shown investors 81.87% an increase in a week, -53.82% decrease in a month and -54.41% decrease in the past quarter. More importantly, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has shown a return of -53.66% since the first of the year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Key Research:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.037B. PMT insiders hold roughly 71.32% of the shares. On Sep-23-19 BofA/Merrill Initiated PMT as Buy at $23. On Oct-11-19 Deutsche Bank Initiated PMT as Buy at $24 and on Dec-02-19 Compass Point Initiated PMT as Neutral.

There are currently – shares in the float and 80.95M shares outstanding. There are – shares short in PMTs float. The industry rank for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) is 145 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 43% .

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Fundamental Evaluation:

PMT last 2 years revenues have increased from $257,151 to $257,151 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.51 and a profit of 0.14% next year. The growth rate on PMT this year is -9.92 compared to an industry -8.50. PMTs next year’s growth rate is -0.46 compared to an industry 15.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 23.05 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.29. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.48 compared to an industry of 0.90 and PMTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.70 compared to an industry of 6.89. PMT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.18 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.57.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT):

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services.