Paychex, Inc. (PAYX), a Industrials Staffing & Employment Services corporation, saw its stock trade 60.08 shares, a higher demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.72M. Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) stock is quoted at $60.08, up 0.52 cents or +0.87% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) is $4.11B. Gross Profit is $2.59B and the EBITDA is $1.69B.

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) is 5.72M compared to 2.31M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) has a 50-day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX). Approximately 2.56% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) stock is 0.90, indicating its 14.97% to 9.81% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

PAYX is trading 25.50% off its 52 week low at $47.87 and -33.64% off its 52 week high of $90.54. Performance wise, PAYX stock has recently shown investors -5.09% a slope in a week, -28.14% a slope in a month and -29.24% a slope in the past quarter. More importantly, Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) has shown a return of -29.37% since the 1st of this year.

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Key Data:

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $21.532B. PAYX insiders hold roughly 10.77% of the shares. On Jan-14-20 Citigroup Resumed PAYX as Buy, On Mar-18-20 Citigroup Downgrade PAYX as Buy → Neutral and on Mar-18-20 Morgan Stanley Upgrade PAYX as Underweight → Equal-Weight at $67.

There are currently 319.78M shares in the float and 390.93M shares outstanding. There are 2.56% shares short in PAYXs float. The industry rank for Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) is 62 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 25% .

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Fundamental Data:

PAYX last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,772,500 to $4,033,500 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.96 and a profit of 5.56% next year. The growth rate on PAYX this year is 8.10 compared to an industry 15.10. PAYXs next year’s growth rate is 4.89 compared to an industry 13.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 7.18 and cash per share (mrq) is 11.18. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 8.37 compared to an industry of 1.80 and PAYXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 15.00 compared to an industry of 6.04. PAYX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.07 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.70.

About Paychex, Inc. (PAYX):

Paychex, Inc. is one of the leading providers of integrated human capital management (“HCM”) solutions for payroll, human resource (“HR”), retirement, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses. The company was incorporated in Delaware in 1979.The company’s payroll processing services include payroll processing, payroll tax administration services, employee payment servicesand regulatory compliance services. The company supports small-business companies through its core payroll, software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) Paychex Flex platform, and its SurePayroll ® SaaS-based products. The company’s SaaS solution through Paychex Flex Enterprise integrates payroll processing with HR management, employee benefits administration, time and labor management, applicant tracking, and onboarding solutions.The company offers a suite of complementary Human Resource Services (“HRS”) products which include comprehensive HR outsourcing through Paychex HR Services; retirement services administration; insurance services; HR administration services, including time and attendance, benefit enrollment, recruiting, and onboarding;and other HR services and products.Paychex’s wholly owned subsidiary, Paychex Advance LLC (“Paychex Advance”), offers a portfolio of services to the temporary staffing industry. This includes the purchasing of accounts receivable as a means of providing payroll funding to these clients.As of May 31, 2019, Paychex served more than 670,000 payroll clients (inclusive of the Lessor acquisition). The company maintains its corporate headquarters in Rochester, New York, and serves clients throughout the United States and Europe. The company has one business segment. Its fiscal year ends on May 31.Paychex operates under two broad categories — Total Service Revenue, and Interest on Funds Held for Clients. In fiscal 2019, Total Service Revenue made up 98% of total revenues and comprised two sub-segments: Management solutions (78% of Total Service Revenue) and professional employer organization (PEO) and insurance services (22% of Total Service Revenue). Interest on Funds Held for Clients accounted for the remaining 2% of fiscal 2019 total revenues.