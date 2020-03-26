Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), a Energy Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing corporation, saw its stock exchange 21.11 common shares, a greater amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 16.03M. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) stock is quoted at $21.11, up 3.61 cents or +20.63% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is $124.11B. Gross Profit is $13.87B and the EBITDA is $9.71B.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is 16.03M compared to 9.07M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). Approximately 2.72% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) stock is 2.23, indicating its 19.54% to 14.00% more volatile than the overall market.

MPC is trading 38.34% off its 52 week low at $15.26 and -69.69% off its 52 week high of $69.65. Performance wise, MPC stock has recently shown investors 26.03% a greater amount in a week, -60.26% a pullback in a month and -65.20% a pullback in the past quarter. More importantly, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has shown a return of -64.96% since the beginning of the year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Key Evaluation:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $13.722B. MPC insiders hold roughly 65.31% of the shares. On Jan-27-20 Cowen Reiterated MPC as Market Perform at $77 → $69. On Feb-13-20 Cowen Reiterated MPC as Market Perform at $69 → $72 and on Mar-24-20 Raymond James Downgrade MPC as Strong Buy → Mkt Perform.

There are currently 646.36M shares in the float and 651.17M shares outstanding. There are 2.72% shares short in MPCs float. The industry rank for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is 236 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 7% .

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Fundamental Figures:

MPC last 2 years revenues have increased from $123,949,000 to $124,016,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.40 and a loss of -6.32% next year. The growth rate on MPC this year is -33.81 compared to an industry -6.40. MPCs next year’s growth rate is 26.61 compared to an industry 5.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 52.08 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.35. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.33 compared to an industry of 0.70 and MPCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.97 compared to an industry of 3.23. MPC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.27 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.36.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC):

Findlay, OH-based Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products. The company, in its current form, came into existence following the 2011 spin-off of Houston, TX-based Marathon Oil Corporation’s refining/sales business into a separate, independent and publicly-traded entity. In October 2018, Marathon Oil completed the acquisition of its rival Andeavor in a $23.3 billion deal, thereby becoming the nationwide largest refining company by market capitalization. The deal also made the company the largest U.S. refiner and the fifth largest in the world by capacity.Marathon Petroleum operates in three segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Pipeline Transportation.Refining and Marketing: The unit’s operations include 16 refineries, located in the West Coast, Gulf Coast and the Mid-Continent regions of the United States, having a combined crude processing capacity of more than 3 million barrels per day. Additionally, Marathon Petroleum – through its marketing organization – sells transportation fuels, asphalt and specialty products throughout the country to support commercial, industrial and retail operations. This segment contributed 31% of the company’s 2019 earnings.Retail: Marathon Petroleum has a retail footprint in Enon, OH, known as Speedway LLC, which is the second largest chain of company-owned and -operated gasoline and convenience stations in the United States. The retail segment consists of approximately 3,923 stores in the United States. The unit also includes contribution from the acquired retail assets of Andeavor. The ‘Retail’ segment contributed around 21% of the company’s total earnings in 2019.Midstream: This unit mainly reflects Marathon Petroleum’s general partner and majority limited partner interests in MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP – publicly-traded master limited partnerships that own and operate gathering and processing assets along with crude transportation and logistics infrastructure. As of Dec 31, Marathon Petroleum owned 63.6% each of MPLX’s and ANDX’s common units. The ‘Midstream’ segment contributed around 48% of the company’s 2019 earnings.