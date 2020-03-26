Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—General organization, saw its stock trade 69.66 shares, a surge compared to its 10-day trading volume of 29.57M. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) stock is trading at $69.66, down -4.3 cents or -5.81% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is $22.45B. Gross Profit is $17.77B and the EBITDA is $6.49B.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is 29.57M compared to 19.06M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. Right now, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.69. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD). Approximately 1.89% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) stock is 0.40, indicating its 8.96% to 7.75% more volatile than the overall global market.

GILD is trading 14.40% off its 52 week low at $60.89 and -18.97% off its 52 week high of $85.97. Performance wise, GILD stock has recently shown investors -12.29% a lower demand in a week, -0.63% a lower demand in a month and 4.36% a surge in the past quarter. More importantly, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) has shown a return of 7.20% since the beginning of the year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Key Statistics:

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $88.025B. GILD insiders hold roughly 0.54% of the shares. On Mar-09-20 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade GILD as Top Pick → Outperform at $86. On Mar-18-20 DZ Bank Upgrade GILD as Hold → Buy at $80 and on Mar-20-20 Piper Sandler Upgrade GILD as Neutral → Overweight at $70 → $90.

There are currently 1.26B shares in the float and 1.28B shares outstanding. There are 1.89% shares short in GILDs float. The industry rank for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is 58 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 23% .

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Fundamental Figures:

GILD last 2 years revenues have increased from $22,449,000 to $22,449,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.56 and a loss of -0.93% next year. The growth rate on GILD this year is -2.41 compared to an industry 7.70. GILDs next year’s growth rate is 2.94 compared to an industry 8.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 17.78 and cash per share (mrq) is 19.06. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.89 compared to an industry of 2.74 and GILDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 9.55 compared to an industry of 11.04. GILD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 6.47 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.38.

About Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD):

Headquartered in Foster City, CA, Gilead Sciences is a pioneer in developing drugs for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, hematology/oncology diseases and inflammation/respiratory diseases. The company has a strong HIV franchise with key HIV/AIDS therapies like tenofovir alafenamide (TAF)-based products Genvoya, Odefsey, Descovy, Biktarvy and Truvada. Total sales from HIV franchise came in at $16.4 billion in 2019. The portfolio also includes hepatitis C virus (HCV) drugs like Harvoni and Epclusa, and HBV drug, Vemlidy. For 2019, HCV product sales were $2.9 billion compared to $3.7 billion in 2018.Yescarta, the first cell therapy approved for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma, has diversified Gilead’s portfolio. Total Yescarta sales in 2019 came in at $256 million.Gilead has a robust late-stage pipeline that bodes well for long-term growth. The company is also working on diversifying and growing its business beyond antivirals into other therapeutic areas. The company has a collaboration agreement with Galapagos for the development and commercialization of the JAK1-selective inhibitor, filgotinib, for inflammatory disease indications, including rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The company acquired Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion in 2017 to enter the CAR T space. In December 2017, Gilead acquired Cell Design Labs Inc. The company has recently collaborated with Novo Nordisk to develop drugs for the treatment of NASH.Revenues in 2019 came in at $22.4 billion, down from $22.1 billion in 2018.