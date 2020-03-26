Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), a Technology Solar corporation, saw its stock exchange 15.45 shares, an increase compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.43M. Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) stock traded at $15.45, up 0.05 cents or +0.32% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is $3.18B. Gross Profit is $775.08M and the EBITDA is $433.2M.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is 1.43M compared to 901.46k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Right now, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ). Approximately 7.48% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) stock is 1.71, indicating its 12.63% to 10.52% more volatile than the overall market.

CSIQ is trading 28.75% off its 52 week low at $12.00 and -39.05% off its 52 week high of $25.35. Performance wise, CSIQ stock has recently shown investors 14.70% an increase in a week, -29.29% a lower amount in a month and -29.16% a lower amount in the past quarter. More importantly, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has shown a return of -30.09% since the first of the year.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Key Statistics:

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $915.578M. CSIQ insiders hold roughly 23.48% of the shares. On Feb-20-19 Cascend Securities Upgrade CSIQ as Hold → Buy at $21 → $27. On Apr-11-19 JP Morgan Resumed CSIQ as Neutral at $22 and on Aug-16-19 Cascend Securities Reiterated CSIQ as Buy at $25 → $30.

There are currently 45.35M shares in the float and 56.77M shares outstanding. There are 7.48% shares short in CSIQs float. The industry rank for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is 35 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 14% .

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Fundamental Evaluation:

CSIQ last 2 years revenues have decreased from $3,744,512 to $3,181,917 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.45 and a profit of 32.78% next year. The growth rate on CSIQ this year is -30.79 compared to an industry 19.10. CSIQs next year’s growth rate is 51.54 compared to an industry 32.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 22.15 and cash per share (mrq) is 9.27. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.67 compared to an industry of 0.74 and CSIQs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.73 compared to an industry of 7.21. CSIQ fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.27 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.55.

About Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ):

Ontario, Canada-based Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is a vertically integrated manufacturer of silicon ingots, wafers, cells, solar modules (panels) and custom-designed solar power applications. The company designs, manufactures and delivers solar products and solar system solutions for both on-grid and off-grid use to customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in Canada in 2001. Subsequently, in Nov 2006, the company came out with its maiden public offering.Canadian Solar’s production facilities in Canada, China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Brazil are structured for the manufacturing of ingots, wafers, solar cells, solar PV modules, solar power systems and specialized solar products. A huge number of the company’s manufacturing facilities are located in Canada and China.Canadian Solar operates through eight wholly-owned manufacturing subsidiaries. The company sells its products to customers worldwide, with operations spread across Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, South Africa, Spain, Singapore, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. The company has active solar projects in the states of California, North Carolina and Massachusetts. The company also implements solar power development projects, primarily in conjunction with government organizations, to provide solar power generation in rural areas of China.