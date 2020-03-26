Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), a Healthcare Pharmaceutical Retailers business, saw its stock exchange 41.44 common shares, a surge compared to its 10-day trading volume of 10.92M. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) stock is changing hands at $41.44, down -3.81 cents or -8.42% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is $137.41B. Gross Profit is $30.08B and the EBITDA is $6.38B.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is 10.92M compared to 6.93M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Right now, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA). Approximately 3.06% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) stock is 0.32, indicating its 10.21% to 8.33% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

WBA is trading 2.28% off its 52 week low at $40.52 and -35.75% off its 52 week high of $64.50. Performance wise, WBA stock has recently shown investors -21.53% a lower amount in a week, -12.78% a lower amount in a month and -29.25% a lower amount in the past quarter. More importantly, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) has shown a return of -29.72% since the start of the year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Key Data:

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $36.71B. WBA insiders hold roughly 22.04% of the shares. On Oct-23-19 JP Morgan Downgrade WBA as Overweight → Neutral at $73 → $63. On Oct-30-19 Pivotal Research Group Reiterated WBA as Hold at $60 → $55 and on Dec-11-19 Wells Fargo Downgrade WBA as Outperform → Market Perform at $65 → $61.

There are currently 690.65M shares in the float and 963.59M shares outstanding. There are 3.06% shares short in WBAs float. The industry rank for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is 172 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 32% .

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Fundamental Details:

WBA last 2 years revenues have increased from $136,866,000 to $137,412,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.46 and a profit of 3.29% next year. The growth rate on WBA this year is -2.50 compared to an industry -0.20. WBAs next year’s growth rate is 2.23 compared to an industry 2.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 26.54 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.84. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.51 compared to an industry of 1.40 and WBAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.95 compared to an industry of 5.38. WBA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.84 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.44.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA):

Founded in December 2014, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is the world’s first pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. The company has been formed through the combination of Walgreens Co. (WAG) and Alliance Boots. The merger brought together two leading companies with iconic brands, complementary geographic footprints, shared values, and trusted health care services through pharmaceutical wholesaling and community pharmacy care.The company includes the largest global pharmaceutical wholesaler and distribution network with over 390 distribution centers delivering to more than 230,000 pharmacies, doctors, health centers and hospitals every year across 20 countries. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance is the world’s largest purchaser of prescription drugs and several other health and wellbeing products. Its portfolio of retail and business brands includes Walgreens, Duane Reade, Boots and Alliance Healthcare, as well as global health and popular beauty product brands such as No7, Botanics, Liz Earle and Soap & Glory.Segments in DetailHistorically, the legacy Walgreens used to report as one segment, which comprised the performance of Walgreens in the U.S.; its corporate costs and synergies from the Walgreens Boots Alliance Development joint venture, also known as WBAD; and equity earnings from Alliance Boots on a three-month lag. Following the combination of Alliance Boots and the legacy Walgreens, Walgreens Boots eliminated the three-month reporting lag and recast prior period results with no lag.As Walgreens Boots, management now reports results in three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA (176.43% of total revenues in fiscal 2019), Retail Pharmacy International (8.37%), and Pharmaceutical Wholesale (16.8%). In fiscal 2019, Retail Pharmacy USA segment registered 6.2% growth, Retail Pharmacy International segment registered 1.6% decline and Pharmaceutical Wholesale registered 8% growth from fiscal 2018.