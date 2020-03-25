Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock trade 15.93 shares, a cutback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.4M. Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) stock is trading at $15.93, up 0.08 cents or +0.50% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) is $967.77M. Gross Profit is $935.98M and the EBITDA is $379.12M.

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) is 4.4M compared to 3.69M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Currently, Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL). Approximately 5.11% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) stock is 1.34, indicating its 9.41% to 8.30% more volatile than the overall market.

EXEL is trading 17.70% off its 52 week low at $13.67 and -36.15% off its 52 week high of $25.20. Performance wise, EXEL stock has recently shown investors 7.38% an increase in a week, -21.46% a cutback in a month and -14.37% a cutback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) has shown a return of -10.05% since the beginning of the year.

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Key Data:

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.865B. EXEL insiders hold roughly 3.10% of the shares. On Nov-13-19 BofA/Merrill Initiated EXEL as Buy at $22. On Jan-13-20 SunTrust Initiated EXEL as Buy at $31 and on Mar-04-20 Barclays Initiated EXEL as Overweight at $26.

There are currently 295.92M shares in the float and 304.34M shares outstanding. There are 5.11% shares short in EXELs float. The industry rank for Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) is 60 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 24% .

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Key Fundamentals:

EXEL last 2 years revenues have increased from $967,775 to $967,775 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.14 and a profit of 97.98% next year. The growth rate on EXEL this year is -45.10 compared to an industry 7.20. EXELs next year’s growth rate is 82.14 compared to an industry 8.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 5.54 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.80. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.86 compared to an industry of 2.74 and EXELs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 14.62 compared to an industry of 11.04. EXEL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.56 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.15.

About Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL):

San Francisco, CA-based Exelixis, Inc. is an oncology-focused biotechnology company that aims to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for the treatment of difficult cancers.The company has four approved drugs in its portfolio. Of these, two are derived from cabozantinib, the company’s flagship molecule, which an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, VEGF receptors and RET. The approved drugs are Cabometyx (cabozantinib) tablets approved for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and previously treated hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); Cometriq (cabozantinib) capsules approved for progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer (MTC); Cotellic (cobimetinib), an inhibitor of MEK approved as part of a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma, marketed under a collaboration with Genentech, Inc. (a member of the Roche Group) (Genentech); and Minnebro (esaxerenone), an oral, non-steroidal, selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) approved for the treatment of hypertension in Japan and licensed to Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Daiichi Sankyo).Exelixis has a licensing agreement with Ipsen, under which the latter has exclusive commercialization rights for current and potential future indications of cabozantinib outside the United States, Canada and Japan. The company also has collaborations with other leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies such as Bristol-Myers, Sanofi, Merck and Daiichi Sankyo for various compounds and programs in its portfolio.The company earns revenues through milestones and royalty payments from these collaborations. Revenues in 2019 came in at $967.8 million, up from $853.8 million in 2018.