Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), a Real Estate REIT—Mortgage business, saw its stock exchange 3.3300 common shares, decrease compared to its 10-day trading volume of 9.95M. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) stock is trading at $3.3300, up 0.72 cents or +27.59% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is $1.2B. Gross Profit is $1.13B..

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is 9.95M compared to 3.45M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has a 50-day moving average of $12.5469 and a 200-day moving average of $13.8006. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO). Approximately 1.73% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) stock is 1.50, indicating its 70.38% to 22.77% more volatile than the overall global market.

TWO is trading 24.01% off its 52 week low at $2.52 and -80.28% off its 52 week high of $15.85. Performance wise, TWO stock has recently shown investors -68.13% decrease in a week, -82.78% decrease in a month and -82.60% decrease in the past quarter. Furthermore, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has shown a return of -82.15% since the beginning of the year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Key Data:

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $911.178M. TWO insiders hold roughly 1.15% of the shares. On Mar-27-19 Nomura Initiated TWO as Neutral, On Oct-03-19 RBC Capital Mkts Initiated TWO as Outperform and on Dec-02-19 Compass Point Initiated TWO as Buy.

There are currently 270.48M shares in the float and 295.99M shares outstanding. There are 1.73% shares short in TWOs float. The industry rank for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is 90 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 35% .

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Key Fundamentals:

TWO last 2 years revenues have increased from $427,222 to $427,222 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.35 and a profit of 7.59% next year. The growth rate on TWO this year is 2.19 compared to an industry 0.90. TWOs next year’s growth rate is -2.86 compared to an industry 4.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 14.63 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.89. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.18 compared to an industry of 0.38 and TWOs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.16 compared to an industry of 3.01. TWO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.40 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.36.

About Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO):

Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available.