Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), a Technology Semiconductors organization, saw its stock trade 87.78 common shares, a surge against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.7M. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) stock traded at $87.78, up 0.49 cents or +0.56% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) is $3.3B. Gross Profit is $1.6B and the EBITDA is $1.28B.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) is 3.7M compared to 2.74M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. Right now, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has a 50-day moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.36. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS). Approximately 2.35% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) stock is 1.35, indicating its 10.38% to 8.55% more volatile than the overall market.

SWKS is trading 35.98% off its 52 week low at $66.29 and -29.84% off its 52 week high of $128.48. Performance wise, SWKS stock has recently shown investors 12.23% a surge in a week, -21.49% a pullback in a month and -26.59% a pullback in the past quarter. More importantly, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has shown a return of -27.79% since the first of the year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Key Research:

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $14.936B. SWKS insiders hold roughly 0.34% of the shares. On Mar-05-20 Craig Hallum Reiterated SWKS as Buy at $140 → $130. On Mar-05-20 Canaccord Genuity Upgrade SWKS as Hold → Buy at $125 and on Mar-12-20 Argus Upgrade SWKS as Hold → Buy.

There are currently 169.57M shares in the float and 170.20M shares outstanding. There are 2.35% shares short in SWKSs float. The industry rank for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) is 64 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 25% .

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Fundamental Data:

SWKS last 2 years revenues have decreased from $3,376,800 to $3,300,900 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.34 and a profit of 20.88% next year. The growth rate on SWKS this year is -1.13 compared to an industry 15.20. SWKSs next year’s growth rate is 20.49 compared to an industry 32.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 25.07 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.99. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.48 compared to an industry of 2.94 and SWKSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 10.95 compared to an industry of 9.25. SWKS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 6.10 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.33.

About Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS):

Headquartered in Woburn, MA, Skyworks Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity.The company’s products include power amplifiers (PAs), front-end modules (FEMs), radio frequency (RF) sub-systems, and cellular systems. Leveraging its core analog technologies, the company also offers a diverse portfolio of linear integrated circuits (ICs) that support automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, industrial and medical applications.Skyworks Solutions reported revenues of $3.38 billion in fiscal 2019.The company has designed its product portfolio around two markets — cellular handsets and analog semiconductors. The handset portfolio includes highly customized power amplifiers and front-end solutions that are used in a variety of cellular devices from entry level to multimedia platforms and smartphones.Moreover, the company’s product portfolio is reinforced by approximately 3,000 global patents and other intellectual property. The company with industry-leading technology helps to offer highest levels of product performance and integration.The company is engaged with key original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”), smartphone providers and baseband reference design partners. It’s chief customers includes Amazon, Apple, Arris, Bose, Cisco, DJI, Ericsson, Foxconn, Garmin, Gemalto, General Electric, Google, Honeywell, HTC, Huawei, Itron, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Microsoft, Motorola, to name few.The company has a diversified business in three areas: addressed markets, customer base and product offerings.The company has more than 2,500 customers and over 2,500 analog components in markets like automotive, home and factory automation, infrastructure, medical, smart energy and wireless networking.Skyworks faces stiff competition from Analog Devices, Broadcom, Maxim Integrated Products, QUALCOMM and Qorvo.