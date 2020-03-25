Target Corporation (TGT), a Consumer Defensive Discount Stores organization, saw its stock trade 100.56 shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 7.92M. Target Corporation (TGT) stock is quoted at $100.56, up 3.87 cents or +4.00% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Target Corporation (TGT) is $78.11B. Gross Profit is $23.25B and the EBITDA is $7.33B.

Target Corporation (TGT) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Target Corporation (TGT) is 7.92M compared to 5.87M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Right now, Target Corporation (TGT) has a 50-day moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average of $114.20. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Target Corporation (TGT). Approximately 2.39% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Target Corporation (TGT) stock is 0.43, indicating its 7.43% to 6.46% more volatile than the overall global market.

TGT is trading 43.60% off its 52 week low at $70.03 and -22.79% off its 52 week high of $130.24. Performance wise, TGT stock has recently shown investors -2.96% a reduction in a week, -11.62% a reduction in a month and -22.14% a reduction in the past quarter. Furthermore, Target Corporation (TGT) has shown a return of -21.57% since the beginning of the year.

Target Corporation (TGT) Key Data:

Target Corporation (TGT) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $50.377B. TGT insiders hold roughly 0.25% of the shares. On Oct-08-19 Raymond James Initiated TGT as Strong Buy at $130. On Nov-21-19 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated TGT as Outperform at $120 → $137 and on Jan-24-20 Odeon Initiated TGT as Buy at $124.

There are currently 499.72M shares in the float and 512.53M shares outstanding. There are 2.39% shares short in TGTs float. The industry rank for Target Corporation (TGT) is 209 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 18% .

Target Corporation (TGT) Fundamental Research:

TGT last 2 years revenues have increased from $78,112,000 to $78,112,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Target Corporation (TGT) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.66 and a profit of 8.49% next year. The growth rate on TGT this year is 7.04 compared to an industry -0.90. TGTs next year’s growth rate is 8.33 compared to an industry 13.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 23.38 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.03. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.31 compared to an industry of 4.17 and TGTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.64 compared to an industry of 10.52. TGT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 6.84 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.66.

About Target Corporation (TGT):

Target Corporation (TGT) has evolved from just being a pure brick-&-mortar retailer to an omni-channel entity. The company has been making investment in technologies, improving websites and mobile apps and modernizing supply chain to keep pace with the changing retail landscape and better compete with pure e-commerce players. Its acquisition of Shipt to provide same-day delivery of groceries, essentials, home, electronics as well as other products is worth noting.Founded in 1902, Target provides an array of goods ranging from household essentials and electronics to toys and apparel for men, women and kids. It also houses food and pet supplies, home furnishings and décor, home improvement, automotive products, and seasonal merchandise.This Minneapolis, MN-based company also offers in-store amenities, consisting of Target Café, Target Photo, Target Optical, Portrait Studio, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. Target operates more than 1,800 stores.A greater number of general merchandise stores provides an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company’s stores, which are larger than 170,000 square feet, offer a full line of food items comparable to traditional supermarkets.The company’s small format stores, which are smaller than 50,000 square feet, offer curated general merchandise and food assortments. The company’s digital channels include a wide merchandise assortment, including many items found in stores, along with a complementary assortment.Some of the company’s Owned Brands includes: A New Day, Cat & Jack, Cloud Island, Made By Design, Opalhouse, Prologue, Project 62, Ava & Viv, Smith & Hawken, Wild Fable and Wine Cube.Some of the company’s Exclusive Brands includes: C9 by Champion, Hand Made Modern, Kid Made Modern, DENIZEN from Levi’s, Fieldcrest, Genuine Kids from OshKosh, Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel and Umbro.