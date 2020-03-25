Wayfair Inc. (W), a Consumer Cyclical Internet Retail corporation, saw its stock trade 43.48 shares, decrease when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.96M. Wayfair Inc. (W) stock is changing hands at $43.48, up 13.04 cents or +42.84% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Wayfair Inc. (W) is $9.13B. Gross Profit is $2.15B and the EBITDA is $-819.12M.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Wayfair Inc. (W) is 5.96M compared to 2.98M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, Wayfair Inc. (W) has a 50-day moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average of $90.88. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Wayfair Inc. (W). Approximately 30.84% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Wayfair Inc. (W) stock is 2.51, indicating its 22.84% to 16.61% more volatile than the overall global market.

W is trading 100.37% off its 52 week low at $21.70 and -73.87% off its 52 week high of $166.40. Performance wise, W stock has recently shown investors 41.86% an inflation in a week, -42.44% decrease in a month and -48.24% decrease in the past quarter. Furthermore, Wayfair Inc. (W) has shown a return of -51.89% since the 1st of this year.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Key Research:

Wayfair Inc. (W) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.092B. W insiders hold roughly 6.12% of the shares. On Feb-25-20 Stephens Downgrade W as Overweight → Equal-Weight at $95 → $80. On Mar-02-20 Canaccord Genuity Reiterated W as Buy at $130 → $100 and on Mar-25-20 Gordon Haskett Upgrade W as Hold → Buy at $60.

There are currently 63.07M shares in the float and 99.72M shares outstanding. There are 30.84% shares short in Ws float. The industry rank for Wayfair Inc. (W) is 141 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 44% .

Wayfair Inc. (W) Fundamental Research:

W last 2 years revenues have increased from $9,127,057 to $9,127,057 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Wayfair Inc. (W) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -2.62 and a profit of 15.60% next year. The growth rate on W this year is 20.92 compared to an industry 0.10. Ws next year’s growth rate is -14.32 compared to an industry 26.30. The book value per share (mrq) is -10.12 and cash per share (mrq) is 9.90. W fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -9.71 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -2.73.

About Wayfair Inc. (W):

Wayfair Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is one of the world’s leading online sellers of home goods products, consisting of furniture and home decor.Founded in 2002 as multiple e-commerce websites, the company came together as Wayfair.com in 2011. It operates worldwide through Wayfair.com and four other branded websites namely – Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold. The company currently offers more than 18 million products from more than 12,000 suppliers.Additionally, the company operates in Canada, the U.K. and Germany through Wayfair.ca, Wayfair.co.uk and Wayfair.de, respectively.The company has its own logistics network which contributed majorly to the total shipment of goods to the customers. The network is comprised of CastleGate and the Wayfair Delivery Network (WDN).While CastleGate aids in minimizing damages and speeding up deliveries, WDN enables management of large parcel deliveries and facilitates last mile delivery services.Wayfair generates net revenue from product sales through its five distinct sites and through sites operated by third parties. Wayfair also earns revenues from third-party advertisers that pay based on the number of advertisement-related clicks, actions, or impressions for ads placed on its sites. Beginning fourth-quarter 2016, Wayfair changed its reportable segments from one to two. These segments are U.S. and International. In 2019, the company generated a total revenue of $9.13 billion. For the same year, U.S. accounted for 85.1% (up 33.6% from 2018) and International accounted for 14.9% (up 41% year over year).The company had approximately 16,985 employees worldwide as of Dec 31, 2019.The market for online home goods and furniture is very competitive, fragmented and rapidly changing. Wayfair competes across all segments of the home goods market. The competition includes furniture stores, big box retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, online retailers and marketplaces in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany.