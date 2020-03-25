Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 1.7000 common shares, an inflation against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.33M. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) stock traded at $1.7000, down -12.3 cents or -87.86% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. and the EBITDA is $-57.84M.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) is 1.33M compared to 210.68k over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Right now, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) has a 50-day moving average of $18.3323 and a 200-day moving average of $18.4484. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST). Approximately 0.05% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) stock is indicating its 51.87% to 20.68% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

MIST is trading -82.25% off its 52 week low at $9.57 and -93.92% off its 52 week high of $27.95. Performance wise, MIST stock has recently shown investors -86.56% a reduction in a week, -91.71% a reduction in a month and -89.10% a reduction in the past quarter. On the flip side, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) has shown a return of -89.38% since the first of the year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Key Figures:

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $41.751M. MIST insiders hold roughly 6.96% of the shares. On Mar-24-20 Oppenheimer Downgrade MIST as Outperform → Perform, On Mar-24-20 Piper Sandler Downgrade MIST as Overweight → Neutral at $26.50 → $3 and on Mar-25-20 Jefferies Downgrade MIST as Buy → Hold at $28 → $3.

There are currently 22.85M shares in the float and 23.72M shares outstanding. There are 0.05% shares short in MISTs float. The industry rank for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) is 60 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 24% .

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Key Fundamentals:

MIST last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.77 and a profit of 1.10% next year. The growth rate on MIST this year is -20.57 compared to an industry 7.20. MISTs next year’s growth rate is -1.08 compared to an industry 8.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.95 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.05. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.36 compared to an industry of 2.74 MIST fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.78 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.77.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST):

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada.