Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), a Real Estate REIT—Mortgage corporation, saw its stock exchange 2.5200 common shares, a lower demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 9.19M. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) stock traded at $2.5200, down -2.81 cents or -52.72% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is $410.28M. Gross Profit is $410.27M..

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is 9.19M compared to 3.59M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Right now, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) has a 50-day moving average of $14.6614 and a 200-day moving average of $15.7929. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR). Approximately 3.08% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) stock is 1.67, indicating its 62.87% to 21.90% more volatile than the overall global market.

IVR is trading -8.36% off its 52 week low at $2.75 and -86.23% off its 52 week high of $18.30. Performance wise, IVR stock has recently shown investors -70.11% a lower demand in a week, -86.02% a lower demand in a month and -85.38% a lower demand in the past quarter. On the flip side, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) has shown a return of -84.86% since the first of the year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Key Evaluation:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $415.714M. IVR insiders hold roughly 0.24% of the shares. On Jul-17-17 Keefe Bruyette Upgrade IVR as Mkt Perform → Outperform, On Jan-25-18 Credit Suisse Downgrade IVR as Outperform → Neutral and on Aug-10-18 Keefe Bruyette Downgrade IVR as Outperform → Mkt Perform.

There are currently 164.56M shares in the float and 169.32M shares outstanding. There are 3.08% shares short in IVRs float. The industry rank for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is 90 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 35% .

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Fundamental Figures:

IVR last 2 years revenues have increased from $408,051 to $408,051 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.51 and a loss of -0.05% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is 16.51 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.02.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR):

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.