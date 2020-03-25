China Mobile Limited (CHL), a Communication Services Telecom Services business, saw its stock trade 36.10 common shares, a rise against to its 10-day trading volume of 2M. China Mobile Limited (CHL) stock is quoted at $36.10, down -1.27 cents or -3.40% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Gross Profit is $394.85B..

China Mobile Limited (CHL) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of China Mobile Limited (CHL) is 2M compared to 1.6M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing, China Mobile Limited (CHL) has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of China Mobile Limited (CHL). Approximately 0.31% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of China Mobile Limited (CHL) stock is 0.77, indicating its 3.97% to 3.05% more volatile than the overall market.

CHL is trading 20.92% off its 52 week low at $30.12 and -29.96% off its 52 week high of $52.00. Performance wise, CHL stock has recently shown investors 12.02% a rise in a week, -10.08% a pullback in a month and -9.30% a pullback in the past quarter. On the flip side, China Mobile Limited (CHL) has shown a return of -11.59% since the 1st of this year.

China Mobile Limited (CHL) Key Research:

China Mobile Limited (CHL) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $144.334B. CHL insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares. On Aug-08-19 Mizuho Upgrade CHL as Underperform → Neutral, On Aug-15-19 Bernstein Upgrade CHL as Mkt Perform → Outperform and on Oct-01-19 Daiwa Securities Upgrade CHL as Outperform → Buy.

There are currently 1.12B shares in the float and 4.11B shares outstanding. There are 0.31% shares short in CHLs float. The industry rank for China Mobile Limited (CHL) is 143 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 44% .

China Mobile Limited (CHL) Fundamental Data:

CHL last 2 years revenues have increased from $745,917,000 to $745,917,000 showing an uptrend. and a loss of -2.40% next year. The growth rate on CHL this year is -12.74 compared to an industry -3.00. CHLs next year’s growth rate is -10.19 compared to an industry 22.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 37.44 and cash per share (mrq) is 14.67. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.96 compared to an industry of 0.83 and CHLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.65 compared to an industry of 3.30. CHL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.63

About China Mobile Limited (CHL):

China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions.