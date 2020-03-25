MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA), a Real Estate REIT—Mortgage business, saw its stock exchange 0.3600 common shares, a slope compared to its 10-day trading volume of 19.5M. MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) stock is changing hands at $0.3600, down -2.34 cents or -86.67% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) is $467.83M. Gross Profit is $423.37M..

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) is 19.5M compared to 6.71M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Currently, MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) has a 50-day moving average of $6.6657 and a 200-day moving average of $7.3893. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA). Approximately 1.44% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) stock is 1.23, indicating its 217.46% to 56.76% more volatile than the overall market.

MFA is trading -76.00% off its 52 week low at $1.50 and -95.55% off its 52 week high of $8.09. Performance wise, MFA stock has recently shown investors -91.53% a slope in a week, -95.35% a slope in a month and -95.45% a slope in the past quarter. On the flip side, MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) has shown a return of -95.29% since the first of the year.

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Key Evaluation:

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $163.121M. MFA insiders hold roughly 0.58% of the shares. On Oct-10-19 Wedbush Initiated MFA as Outperform at $8.25. On Mar-09-20 JMP Securities Upgrade MFA as Mkt Perform → Mkt Outperform at $8.25 and on Mar-25-20 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade MFA as Outperform → Sector Perform at $8.50 → $1.

There are currently 450.47M shares in the float and 453.12M shares outstanding. There are 1.44% shares short in MFAs float. The industry rank for MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) is 90 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 35% .

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Fundamental Figures:

MFA last 2 years revenues have increased from $430,765 to $430,765 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.20 and a profit of 3.50% next year. The growth rate on MFA this year is 2.60 compared to an industry 0.90. MFAs next year’s growth rate is 2.53 compared to an industry 4.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 7.49 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.16. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.05 compared to an industry of 0.38 and MFAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.39 compared to an industry of 3.01. MFA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.79 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.20.

About MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA):

MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments.