L Brands, Inc. (LB), a Consumer Cyclical Apparel Retail business, saw its stock exchange 13.67 common shares, a lower amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 14.09M. L Brands, Inc. (LB) stock is changing hands at $13.67, up 0.92 cents or +7.22% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for L Brands, Inc. (LB) is $12.91B. Gross Profit is $4.7B and the EBITDA is $1.82B.

L Brands, Inc. (LB) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of L Brands, Inc. (LB) is 14.09M compared to 9.91M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing, L Brands, Inc. (LB) has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of L Brands, Inc. (LB). Approximately 7.84% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of L Brands, Inc. (LB) stock is 1.38, indicating its 25.68% to 15.63% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

LB is trading 75.87% off its 52 week low at $8.00 and -51.52% off its 52 week high of $29.02. Performance wise, LB stock has recently shown investors 25.86% a rise in a week, -46.09% a lower amount in a month and -31.01% a lower amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, L Brands, Inc. (LB) has shown a return of -29.64% since the 1st of this year.

L Brands, Inc. (LB) Key Figures:

L Brands, Inc. (LB) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.779B. LB insiders hold roughly 17.58% of the shares. On Feb-20-20 Odeon Downgrade LB as Buy → Hold, On Feb-21-20 Evercore ISI Upgrade LB as In-line → Outperform at $30 and on Feb-24-20 Robert W. Baird Downgrade LB as Outperform → Neutral at $25.

There are currently 227.86M shares in the float and 252.02M shares outstanding. There are 7.84% shares short in LBs float. The industry rank for L Brands, Inc. (LB) is 179 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 30% .

L Brands, Inc. (LB) Fundamental Data:

LB last 2 years revenues have decreased from $13,237,000 to $13,059,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects L Brands, Inc. (LB) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.04 and a profit of 7.28% next year. The growth rate on LB this year is -20.52 compared to an industry -5.90. LBs next year’s growth rate is 17.58 compared to an industry 19.30. The book value per share (mrq) is -4.50 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.35. and LBs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.60 compared to an industry of 3.36. LB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.82 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.22.

About L Brands, Inc. (LB):

L Brands evolved from an apparel-based specialty retailer to a segment leader focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. But since past few years, the company has been struggling for a while due to sluggishness in the Victoria’s Secret brand. As result, L Brands decided to take its lingerie business private.The company has entered into a deal to sell 55% stake in Victoria’s Secret brand to private equity firm Sycamore Partners. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. This will help simplify the company’s organizational structure and focus on Bath & Body Works, one of the leading specialty retailers of body care, home fragrance products, soaps and sanitizers.The Columbus, OH-based company sells its merchandise through specialty retail stores in the e United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Greater China (China and Hong Kong), which are primarily mall-based, and through its websites, catalogue and other channels. The company conducts its business primarily through three reportable segments –The Victoria’s Secret segment (53% of FY19 Net Sales), Bath & Body Works segment (40% of Net Sales), Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International segment (5% of Net Sales) includes company-owned and partner-operated outlets located outside of the U.S. and Canada. Other segment is 2% of Net Sales.As of Feb 1, 2020, company-owned stores were 2,920 including 1,091 Victoria’s Secret stores, 1,739 Bath & Body Works, 21 Victoria’s Secret U.K./Ireland, five PINK U.K., 41 Victoria’s Secret Beauty and Accessories and 23 Victoria’s Secret China.Total non-company-owned stores were 722, including 207 Victoria’s Secret Beauty & Accessories, 72 Victoria’s Secret, 12 Pink and 262 Bath & Body Works stores. Further, non-company-owned stores comprised 153 and 16 Travel Retail stores of Victoria’s Secret Beauty & Accessories and Bath & Body Works, respectively.