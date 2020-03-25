ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO), a Healthcare Medical Devices corporation, saw its stock exchange 5.0000 common shares, a lower demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 807.71k. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) stock is quoted at $5.0000, up 2.69 cents or +116.45% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) is $14.01M. Gross Profit is $2.19M and the EBITDA is $-2.8M.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) is 807.71k compared to 150.94k over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Currently, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) has a 50-day moving average of $3.9480 and a 200-day moving average of $4.2118. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO). Approximately 3.91% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) stock is 1.76, indicating its 60.79% to 23.76% more volatile than the overall market.

THMO is trading 206.75% off its 52 week low at $1.63 and -28.57% off its 52 week high of $7.00. Performance wise, THMO stock has recently shown investors 138.10% a rise in a week, 9.65% a rise in a month and 81.16% a rise in the past quarter. On the flip side, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) has shown a return of 13.64% since the start of the year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) Key Data:

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $22.805M. THMO insiders hold roughly 15.07% of the shares. On Nov-17-15 Maxim Group Reiterated THMO as Buy at $7 → $1. On Dec-22-15 Maxim Group Downgrade THMO as Buy → Hold and on May-23-18 H.C. Wainwright Initiated THMO as Buy.

There are currently 3.87M shares in the float and 3.96M shares outstanding. There are 3.91% shares short in THMOs float. The industry rank for ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) is 60 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 24% .

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) Fundamental Evaluation:

THMO last 2 years revenues have decreased from $9,672 to $14,013 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.05 and a profit of 105.50% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.35 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.71. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.61 compared to an industry of 2.74

About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO):

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California.