MGM Resorts International (MGM), a Consumer Cyclical Resorts & Casinos business, saw its stock trade 12.56 shares, a reduction compared to its 10-day trading volume of 41.34M. MGM Resorts International (MGM) stock is changing hands at $12.56, up 0.38 cents or +3.08% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for MGM Resorts International (MGM) is $12.46B. Gross Profit is $5.3B and the EBITDA is $2.72B.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of MGM Resorts International (MGM) is 41.34M compared to 14.45M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. Currently, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of MGM Resorts International (MGM). Approximately 4.97% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of MGM Resorts International (MGM) stock is 2.28, indicating its 31.22% to 17.76% more volatile than the overall market.

MGM is trading 142.71% off its 52 week low at $5.90 and -58.65% off its 52 week high of $34.63. Performance wise, MGM stock has recently shown investors 27.54% a surge in a week, -58.99% a reduction in a month and -63.42% a reduction in the past quarter. More importantly, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has shown a return of -63.39% since the beginning of the year.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Key Details:

MGM Resorts International (MGM) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $6.183B. MGM insiders hold roughly 0.76% of the shares. On Jan-21-20 Imperial Capital Reiterated MGM as Outperform at $102 → $119. On Mar-12-20 Argus Downgrade MGM as Buy → Hold and on Mar-18-20 Susquehanna Upgrade MGM as Negative → Neutral at $27 → $10.

There are currently 488.71M shares in the float and 511.41M shares outstanding. There are 4.97% shares short in MGMs float. The industry rank for MGM Resorts International (MGM) is 189 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 26% .

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Fundamental Research:

MGM last 2 years revenues have increased from $12,899,672 to $12,899,672 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects MGM Resorts International (MGM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.02 and a profit of 105.02% next year. The growth rate on MGM this year is -79.64 compared to an industry -0.80. MGMs next year’s growth rate is 63.29 compared to an industry 24.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 15.11 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.56. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.50 compared to an industry of 1.40 and MGMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.63 compared to an industry of 5.14. MGM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.79 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.08.

About MGM Resorts International (MGM):

MGM Resorts International is a holding company and primarily owns and operates casino resorts through wholly owned subsidiaries. The company’s resorts portfolio incorporates 30 unique hotel offerings, including some of the most familiar resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage.The company reported 2019 results under three operating segments: Las Vegas Strip (45.2% of total revenues in 2019), Regional Operations (27.5%), MGM China (22.5%) and Management and other operations (4.8%). Notably, City Centre Operations also had accountability to total revenues. MGM China’s operations consist of the MGM Macau resort and casino (MGM Macau) and the company is currently developing an integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resort on the Cotai Strip in the region. Meanwhile, in Oct 2015, MGM Resorts created a controlled real estate investment trust (REIT) named MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP), which began trading in April 2016.MGM Resorts International holds 73% interest in MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP), a premier real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale resorts. It also owns 56% stake in MGM China Holdings Limited, which owns MGM MACAU and 50% of CityCenter in Las Vegas.MGM Resorts recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The company’s superior business model, extensive non-gaming revenue opportunities, high-quality assets and attractive property locations are the primary growth drivers. In the past few years, it has taken various initiatives to align every recognized brand into one global entertainment brand. This resulted in a disciplined business model, with a unified view of strategy.