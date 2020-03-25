NIKE, Inc. (NKE), a Consumer Cyclical Footwear & Accessories business, saw its stock trade 72.33 shares, a pop against to its 10-day trading volume of 17.57M. NIKE, Inc. (NKE) stock traded at $72.33, up 9.53 cents or +15.18% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is $40.78B. Gross Profit is $17.47B and the EBITDA is $5.96B.

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is 17.57M compared to 8.89M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, NIKE, Inc. (NKE) has a 50-day moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average of $93.47. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of NIKE, Inc. (NKE). Approximately 0.86% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of NIKE, Inc. (NKE) stock is 1.00, indicating its 12.27% to 7.87% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

NKE is trading 20.55% off its 52 week low at $60.00 and -31.52% off its 52 week high of $105.62. Performance wise, NKE stock has recently shown investors 3.57% a pop in a week, -24.59% decrease in a month and -27.64% decrease in the past quarter. Furthermore, NIKE, Inc. (NKE) has shown a return of -28.61% since the start of the year.

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Key Figures:

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $112.645B. NKE insiders hold roughly 1.16% of the shares. On Mar-23-20 Pivotal Research Group Reiterated NKE as Buy at $117 → $78. On Mar-25-20 Pivotal Research Group Reiterated NKE as Buy at $78 → $84 and on Mar-25-20 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated NKE as Outperform at $90 → $95.

There are currently 1.23B shares in the float and 1.51B shares outstanding. There are 0.86% shares short in NKEs float. The industry rank for NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is 208 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 18% .

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Fundamental Figures:

NKE last 2 years revenues have increased from $39,117,000 to $39,829,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects NIKE, Inc. (NKE) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.62 and a profit of 17.80% next year. The growth rate on NKE this year is 0.80 compared to an industry 1.60. NKEs next year’s growth rate is 22.31 compared to an industry 15.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 5.99 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.32. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 12.06 compared to an industry of 1.34 and NKEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 23.94 compared to an industry of 6.16. NKE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.51 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.50.

About NIKE, Inc. (NKE):

Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, NIKE Inc. was incorporated in 1967. The company is engaged in the business of designing, developing and marketing of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories, and services for men, women and children worldwide. With the help of a strong brand portfolio, including Nike Pro, Nike Golf, Nike+ and Air Jordan, it offers premium, well-designed and high-quality products, in line with the latest customer trends. NIKE is the global leader in athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and sports-related accessories, with operations in over 160 countries.Nike’s “swoosh” logo and “just do it” tagline are widely recognized across the world, while its association with celebrity sportspersons, such as Michael Jordon and Roger Federer as well as top professional and college teams ensures a strong brand recall in the key U.S., U.K., Japanese and Chinese markets.The company’s products include six key categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training and sportswear (sports-inspired lifestyle products). It also offers products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking and outdoor activities.The company sells its products to footwear stores; sporting goods stores; athletic specialty stores; department stores; skate, tennis, and golf shops; and other retail accounts through NIKE owned retail stores, digital platforms (known as “NIKE Direct”), independent distributors, licensees, and sales representatives. With the help of its retail stores in the U.S. and abroad, Nike sells its products to more than 23,000 retail accounts in the U.S. and over 24,000 retail accounts outside the U.S. to reach a wide array of customers.Nike currently reports its operating results under 2 segments, namely NIKE Brand segment and Converse. NIKE Brand is now divided into four divisions, primarily on a geographical basis: North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Greater China, and Asia Pacific and Latin America (APLA).