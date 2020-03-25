Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), a Technology Software—Infrastructure organization, saw its stock trade 160.27 shares, a lower amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.12M. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) stock is trading at $160.27, down -0.45 cents or -0.28% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is $3.12B. Gross Profit is $2.09B and the EBITDA is $47.2M.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is 2.12M compared to 1.5M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Currently, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) has a 50-day moving average of $196.66 and a 200-day moving average of $219.20. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW). Approximately 7.81% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) stock is 1.23, indicating its 8.64% to 6.75% more volatile than the overall market.

PANW is trading 31.55% off its 52 week low at $125.47 and -34.27% off its 52 week high of $251.10. Performance wise, PANW stock has recently shown investors 13.53% a higher demand in a week, -32.28% a lower amount in a month and -30.12% a lower amount in the past quarter. More importantly, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) has shown a return of -30.50% since the beginning of the year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Key Statistics:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $15.98B. PANW insiders hold roughly 2.29% of the shares. On Feb-25-20 Raymond James Downgrade PANW as Outperform → Mkt Perform, On Feb-25-20 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade PANW as Outperform → Sector Perform at $280 → $235 and on Mar-23-20 Piper Sandler Upgrade PANW as Neutral → Overweight at $240 → $200.

There are currently 97.41M shares in the float and 98.30M shares outstanding. There are 7.81% shares short in PANWs float. The industry rank for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is 96 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 38% .

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Fundamental Data:

PANW last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,899,600 to $3,121,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.96 and a profit of 27.06% next year. The growth rate on PANW this year is -16.70 compared to an industry -4.10. PANWs next year’s growth rate is 26.65 compared to an industry 21.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 16.36 and cash per share (mrq) is 31.88. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 9.96 compared to an industry of 6.47 and PANWs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 31.80 compared to an industry of 28.40. PANW fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.54 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.95.

About Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW):

Santa Clara, CA-based Palo Alto Networks, Inc. offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide.The company’s next generation firewall products deliver natively integrated application, user, and content visibility and control through its operating system, hardware and software architecture. It serves the enterprise network security market, which includes Firewall, Unified Threat Management (UTM), Web Gateway, Intrusion Detection and Prevention, and Virtual Private Network technologies.Through its products and subscription services, Palo Alto provides integrated protection against dynamic security threats while simplifying the IT security infrastructure. Its solutions incorporate application-specific integrated circuits, hardware architecture, operating system, and associated security and networking functions.The company’s network security gateways protect customer data, reduce security complexities and lower total cost of ownership. Customers can implement their security policies on traffic between internal networks and the Internet, as well as between internal and private networks shared with partners.The company has a single operating segment. However, the company announces its revenues from products and services separately. For fiscal 2019, the company reported total revenues of $2.9 billion, which grew 28% year over year.Palo Alto’s fiscal 2019 revenues from its products rose 25% year over year to $1,096.2 million. Revenues from subscriptions and support increased 29% to $1,803.4 million.Further, Palo Alto operates across different geographic regions, including the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and the Asia-Pacific and Japan (APAC).The company faces competition from large companies like Cisco and Juniper, independent security vendors such as Symantec, Check Point, Fortinet, FireEye and several other small companies.