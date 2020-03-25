Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 0.3673 common shares, decrease compared to its 10-day trading volume of 7.3M. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) stock traded at $0.3673, up 0.0495 cents or +15.58% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) is $2.21M. Gross Profit is $1.23M and the EBITDA is $-20.5M.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) is 7.3M compared to 20.77M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) has a 50-day moving average of $0.4369 and a 200-day moving average of $0.6164. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX). Approximately 4.76% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) stock is 1.99, indicating its 13.01% to 13.99% more volatile than the overall market.

ONTX is trading 257.64% off its 52 week low at $0.10 and -91.86% off its 52 week high of $4.51. Performance wise, ONTX stock has recently shown investors 21.46% an inflation in a week, -28.85% decrease in a month and 18.48% an inflation in the past quarter. On the flip side, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) has shown a return of -4.10% since the start of the year.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) Key Figures:

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $50.101M. ONTX insiders hold roughly 1.10% of the shares. On Oct-09-17 H.C. Wainwright Initiated ONTX as Buy at $6. On Jan-17-18 Maxim Group Downgrade ONTX as Buy → Hold and on Mar-01-18 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated ONTX as Buy at $6 → $7.50.

There are currently 134.00M shares in the float and 134.00M shares outstanding. There are 4.76% shares short in ONTXs float. The industry rank for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) is 42 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 17% .

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) Fundamental Evaluation:

ONTX last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,228 to $2,212 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.25 and a profit of 3.40% next year. The growth rate on ONTX this year is -90.60 compared to an industry 13.20. The book value per share (mrq) is -0.98 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.04. ONTX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.14 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.05.

About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX):

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.