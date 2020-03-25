Air Lease Corporation (AL), a Industrials Rental & Leasing Services business, saw its stock exchange 26.82 shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 4.45M. Air Lease Corporation (AL) stock is changing hands at $26.82, up 4.42 cents or +19.73% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Air Lease Corporation (AL) is $2.02B. Gross Profit is $1.31B and the EBITDA is $1.87B.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Air Lease Corporation (AL) is 4.45M compared to 1.5M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Right now, Air Lease Corporation (AL) has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Air Lease Corporation (AL). Approximately – of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Air Lease Corporation (AL) stock is 2.46, indicating its 45.21% to 19.01% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

AL is trading 213.67% off its 52 week low at $8.41 and -47.20% off its 52 week high of $49.96. Performance wise, AL stock has recently shown investors 42.95% a rise in a week, -46.08% a reduction in a month and -53.49% a reduction in the past quarter. Furthermore, Air Lease Corporation (AL) has shown a return of -52.86% since the start of the year.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Key Figures:

Air Lease Corporation (AL) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.048B. AL insiders hold roughly 38.90% of the shares. On Apr-08-19 Goldman Initiated AL as Buy at $52. On Aug-09-19 Cowen Reiterated AL as Outperform at $50 → $49 and on Feb-18-20 Cowen Reiterated AL as Outperform at $50 → $51.

There are currently – shares in the float and 82.96M shares outstanding. There are – shares short in ALs float. The industry rank for Air Lease Corporation (AL) is 96 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 38% .

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Fundamental Research:

AL last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,016,904 to $2,016,904 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Air Lease Corporation (AL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.30 and a profit of 16.39% next year. The growth rate on AL this year is 14.54 compared to an industry -3.90. ALs next year’s growth rate is 21.78 compared to an industry 16.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 49.74 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.83. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.45 compared to an industry of 0.61 and ALs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.86 compared to an industry of 2.08. AL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.83 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.32.

About Air Lease Corporation (AL):

Founded in 2010, Los Angeles, CA-based Air Lease Corporation is a leading aircraft leasing company. It is primarily involved in purchasing commercial aircraft directly from the manufacturers, leasing the same to its airline customers across the globe. Some noteworthy manufacturers that the company works with are The Boeing Company and Airbus S.A.S.Besides leasing, the company sells planes from its portfolio to third parties such as other leasing companies, financial services and corporate airline entities. It also provides investors and owners with fleet management services and charges a management fee in return. The company faces competition from aircraft manufacturers, banks, financial institutions, other leasing companies, aircraft brokers and airlines. Air Lease reduces the risks of lessee defaults and adverse economic conditions by diversifying its operating lease portfolio.The company’s operating performance depends on growth of its fleet, the terms of its leases, interest rates on its debt and the aggregate amount of its indebtedness alongside gains from aircraft sales, trading activities and management fees.Air Lease currently covers more than 200 airlines across 70 countries. It has markets in all major geographies, namely Asia, the Pacific Rim, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and North America. The company expects to benefit from significant replacement opportunities going forward as many of its airline customers look to replace their old planes with new, modern and more fuel efficient ones.The company’s debt financing strategy, used for funding its business activities, is aimed at raising unsecured debt with minimal usage of export credit or any other secured financing variant.The company entered into a joint venture with Blackbird Capital I LLC in 2014 and owns 9.5% of the joint venture. The collaboration is aimed at supplementing the growth of the company.Air Lease is constantly making efforts to expand its fleet. It has multiple owned and managed aircraft in its portfolio. The company’s total revenues increased 20% to $2.02 billion in 2019. Revenues from rentals of flight equipment accounted for bulk (95%) of the top line. Remaining revenues came from aircraft sales, trading and other sources.The company’s fiscal year coincides with the calendar year.