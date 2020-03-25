Ford Motor Company (F), a Consumer Cyclical Auto Manufacturers organization, saw its stock exchange 4.9500 shares, a rise compared to its 10-day trading volume of 125.33M. Ford Motor Company (F) stock is changing hands at $4.9500, up 0.94 cents or +23.44% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Ford Motor Company (F) is $155.9B. Gross Profit is $12.88B and the EBITDA is $11.15B.

Ford Motor Company (F) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Ford Motor Company (F) is 125.33M compared to 77.11M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Right now, Ford Motor Company (F) has a 50-day moving average of $6.8091 and a 200-day moving average of $8.4857. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Ford Motor Company (F). Approximately 3.14% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Ford Motor Company (F) stock is 1.36, indicating its 14.56% to 8.09% more volatile than the overall global market.

F is trading 25.00% off its 52 week low at $3.96 and -53.13% off its 52 week high of $10.56. Performance wise, F stock has recently shown investors -1.20% a slope in a week, -34.61% a slope in a month and -47.78% a slope in the past quarter. Furthermore, Ford Motor Company (F) has shown a return of -46.77% since the 1st of this year.

Ford Motor Company (F) Key Research:

Ford Motor Company (F) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $19.626B. F insiders hold roughly 23.80% of the shares. On Jan-24-20 JP Morgan Resumed F as Neutral at $10. On Feb-07-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade F as Outperform → Neutral at $11 → $9 and on Mar-24-20 UBS Downgrade F as Buy → Neutral at $13 → $4.30.

There are currently 3.91B shares in the float and 4.02B shares outstanding. There are 3.14% shares short in Fs float. The industry rank for Ford Motor Company (F) is 85 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 33% .

Ford Motor Company (F) Fundamental Details:

F last 2 years revenues have increased from $155,900,000 to $155,900,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Ford Motor Company (F) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.15 and a profit of 37.36% next year. The growth rate on F this year is -54.62 compared to an industry -0.40. Fs next year’s growth rate is 90.74 compared to an industry 10.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 8.38 and cash per share (mrq) is 8.63. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.61 compared to an industry of 1.63 and Fs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.53 compared to an industry of 4.97. F fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.54 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.10.

About Ford Motor Company (F):

Dearborn, MI-based Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. Apart from vehicles, the company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company LLC (“Ford Credit”). It employs approximately 199,000 employees worldwide.Ford has three reportable operating segments:The Automotive segment (contributed 92.1% to company’s total revenues in 2019) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of Ford and Lincoln vehicles as well as service parts, and accessories. The segment covers five regional business units: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific (including China).The company’s wholesales primarily consisted of vehicles sold to dealerships. In 2019, it sold roughly 5,386,000 vehicles at wholesale throughout the world. Beside retail sales, Ford’s dealerships sell vehicles to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies and governments. It also sells parts and accessories to authorized parts distributors and offers extended service contracts. At the end of 2019, the company’s retail segment held 13.2% market share in North America, 7.2% in South America, 6.8% in Europe, 3.2% in Middle East & Africa and 2.2% in China.The Mobility segment (0.01%) focuses on designing, building, growing and investing in mobility services, and autonomous technology businesses for the company. The segment works as a subsidiary of Ford under the name Ford Smart Mobility LLC (“FSM”).The Financial Services segment (7.8%) deals with vehicle-related financing and leasing activities at Ford Credit.Ford expects extensive product introductions, featuring electric commercial and passenger vehicles, and investments in smart-vehicle capabilities throughout 2020. Apart from Mustang Mach-E, the company plans to launch F-150 — featuring a first-ever hybrid-electric version, a small off-road utility vehicle, the first of 30 market-specific Ford and Lincoln vehicles in China, and Electrified versions of the Lincoln Corsair and Ford Escape/Kuga.