Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK), a Industrials Airlines organization, saw its stock trade 29.17 common shares, a pullback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.09M. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) stock is changing hands at $29.17, up 0.26 cents or +0.90% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) is $8.78B. Gross Profit is $2.49B and the EBITDA is $1.49B.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) is 4.09M compared to 2.05M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK). Approximately 3.90% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) stock is 1.61, indicating its 22.98% to 13.59% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

ALK is trading 66.15% off its 52 week low at $20.02 and -53.94% off its 52 week high of $72.22. Performance wise, ALK stock has recently shown investors -11.13% a pullback in a week, -54.12% a pullback in a month and -58.31% a pullback in the past quarter. More importantly, Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) has shown a return of -57.33% since the 1st of this year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Key Figures:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.581B. ALK insiders hold roughly 0.44% of the shares. On Feb-27-20 Buckingham Research Downgrade ALK as Buy → Neutral at $84 → $51. On Feb-27-20 Deutsche Bank Downgrade ALK as Buy → Hold and on Mar-25-20 Deutsche Bank Upgrade ALK as Hold → Buy.

There are currently 122.38M shares in the float and 127.74M shares outstanding. There are 3.90% shares short in ALKs float. The industry rank for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) is 170 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 33% .

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Fundamentals Statistics:

ALK last 2 years revenues have increased from $8,781,000 to $8,781,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.06 and a profit of 34.85% next year. The growth rate on ALK this year is -53.12 compared to an industry -20.90. ALKs next year’s growth rate is 126.58 compared to an industry 20.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 35.18 and cash per share (mrq) is 11.91. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.82 compared to an industry of 0.57 and ALKs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.92 compared to an industry of 1.89. ALK fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.01 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.07.

About Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK):

Alaska Air Group, together with its partner regional carriers, serves more than 100 cities across North America. The carrier’s mainline operating fleet includes multiple B737 and Airbus A320 family jets. Its regional operations include flights operated by Horizon Air, which was acquired in 1986, SkyWest and PenAir. The carrier’s mainline and regional fleet strength at the end of 2018 was 233 and 97 respectively. The carrier serves 115 destinations.Horizon Air, which serves nearly 7 million passengers annually, sells its entire capacity to Alaska Airlines under a capacity purchase arrangement. Alaska Airlines was founded in 1932. The regional fleet operated by SkyWest had 32 E175 planes at the end of 2018.Alaska Air Group, through its mainline operations, covers western United States, Canada and Mexico. It also offers passenger and cargo services to/within Alaska.Furthermore, the company operates on long-haul east/west routes to Hawaii and multiple cities in the mid-continental and eastern United States, primarily from Seattle.Along with a strong fleet of passenger jets (mainline), the company boasts contracts with Horizon, SkyWest Airlines and Peninsula Airways, that are responsible for the company’s regional operations. The company’s objective of entering into such contracts is to receive the entire passenger revenue from such operations.The bulk of the company’s revenue is generated through passenger operations. In 2018, passenger revenues contributed 92.4% (of which 84.8% came from mainline operations) to the company’s top line of $8,264 million. Mileage Plan and cargo and other revenues contributed 5.2% and 2.4% respectively to the company’s top line in 2018.Through its frequent flier partnerships, Alaska Air Group offers mileage credits and redemptions for members of its Mileage Plan scheme. Apart from frequent flier partnerships, the carrier also has codeshare and Interline agreements with other carriers.Such customer-friendly arrangements boost the top line of Alaska Air Group. The acquisition of Virgin America, completed in Dec 2016, has significantly expanded Alaska Air Group’s presence.Alaska Air Group is based in Seattle, WA. The company’s fiscal year coincides with the calendar year.