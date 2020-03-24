Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), a Healthcare Health Information Services organization, saw its stock trade 167.44 shares, a cutback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.9M. Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) stock is changing hands at $167.44, up 25.7 cents or +18.13% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) is $553.31M. Gross Profit is $368.84M and the EBITDA is $-28.87M.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) is 4.9M compared to 2.36M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Right now, Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) has a 50-day moving average of $122.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC). Approximately 21.69% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) stock is 0.53, indicating its 18.91% to 14.28% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, TDOC’s short term support levels are around $128.90, $128.90 and $128.90 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, TDOC has short term rating of Neutral (0.10), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.45) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.60) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.38). TDOC is trading 244.74% off its 52 week low at $48.57 and 5.84% off its 52 week high of $158.20. Performance wise, TDOC stock has recently shown investors 43.43% a higher demand in a week, 47.47% a higher demand in a month and 102.42% a higher demand in the past quarter. More importantly, Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) has shown a return of 100.00% since the 1st of this year.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Key Details:

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $12.184B. TDOC insiders hold roughly 1.20% of the shares. On Feb-28-20 KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgrade TDOC as Overweight → Sector Weight, On Mar-12-20 Robert W. Baird Downgrade TDOC as Outperform → Neutral at $130 and on Mar-16-20 KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgrade TDOC as Sector Weight → Overweight.

There are currently 72.13M shares in the float and 72.57M shares outstanding. There are 21.69% shares short in TDOCs float. The industry rank for Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) is 171 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 33% .

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Fundamental Evaluation:

TDOC last 2 years revenues have increased from $553,307 to $553,307 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.36 and a profit of 31.30% next year. The growth rate on TDOC this year is -18.12 compared to an industry 10.30. TDOCs next year’s growth rate is -35.40 compared to an industry 25.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 13.97 and cash per share (mrq) is 7.13. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 11.95 compared to an industry of 3.05 TDOC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.13 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.35.

About Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC):

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual access to high-quality care and expertise with a portfolio of services and solutions, covering 450 medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure. By combining the latest in data and analytics with an award-winning user experience through a highly flexible technology platform, the company completed approximately 2.6 million telehealth visits in 2018 for patients around the globe.Over 36.7 million unique U.S. paid Members and 19.3 million visit fee only individuals have access to Teladoc’s high-quality healthcare and expertise. Through its acquisition of Advance Medical Health-Care Management Services, S.A. (Advance Medical) in 2018, it now delivers services in more than 175 countries around the world in more than 40 languages.The company provides access to healthcare through its portfolio of five consumer brands 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. Its solutions are delivered with an approximate median response time of less than ten minutes in the U.S. for general medical inquiries from the time a Member requests a general medical telehealth visit to the time they consult with a Teladoc Health network provider.The company currently provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business (B2B) basis to more than 12,000 total Clients, spanning the global healthcare distribution landscape and provide services to consumers directly and through channel partners. The company has a global footprint spanning clients, medical operations and members. It has an unmatched breadth solutions for clients across all channels served. Its integrated technology platform supports rapid and efficient access to, and evaluation of, information from a variety of healthcare network participants. The company has a user-friendly interface designed to empower Members and dependents to remotely access healthcare whenever and wherever an individual chooses (via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone).