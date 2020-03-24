Roku, Inc. (ROKU), a Communication Services Entertainment corporation, saw its stock trade 89.46 common shares, an inflation against to its 10-day trading volume of 17.41M. Roku, Inc. (ROKU) stock traded at $89.46, up 13.33 cents or +17.51% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is $1.13B. Gross Profit is $495.22M and the EBITDA is $-49.17M.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is 17.41M compared to 13.2M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, Roku, Inc. (ROKU) has a 50-day moving average of $108.76 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Roku, Inc. (ROKU). Approximately 15.19% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The Roku, Inc. (ROKU) stock is indicating its 18.94% to 11.18% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, ROKUs short term resistance levels are $149.31, $149.31 and $149.31 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ROKU has short term rating of Neutral (-0.15), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.23) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.18) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.19). ROKU is trading 62.60% off its 52 week low at $55.02 and -49.33% off its 52 week high of $176.55. Performance wise, ROKU stock has recently shown investors 40.13% an inflation in a week, -25.06% a lower demand in a month and -35.05% a lower demand in the past quarter. More importantly, Roku, Inc. (ROKU) has shown a return of -33.19% since the beginning of the year.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Key Research:

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $10.733B. ROKU insiders hold roughly 0.82% of the shares. On Dec-02-19 Morgan Stanley Downgrade ROKU as Equal-Weight → Underweight, On Dec-03-19 Needham Reiterated ROKU as Buy at $150 → $200 and on Mar-19-20 Loop Capital Upgrade ROKU as Sell → Hold at $68.

There are currently 93.99M shares in the float and 109.26M shares outstanding. There are 15.19% shares short in ROKUs float. The industry rank for Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is 150 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 41% .

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Fundamental Research:

ROKU last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,128,921 to $1,128,921 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Roku, Inc. (ROKU) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.43 and a profit of 42.40% next year. The growth rate on ROKU this year is 132.69 compared to an industry 10.80. ROKUs next year’s growth rate is -28.93 compared to an industry 3.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 5.88 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.72. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 15.36 compared to an industry of 0.74 ROKU fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.21 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.44.

About Roku, Inc. (ROKU):

Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States.