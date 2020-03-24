Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock trade 0.3726 common shares, a cutback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 15.82M. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) stock traded at $0.3726, down -0.0764 cents or -17.02% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Gross Profit is $-204.4k and the EBITDA is $-16.49M.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) is 15.82M compared to 10.67M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Right now, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) has a 50-day moving average of $0.2826 and a 200-day moving average of $0.2780. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR). Approximately 13.61% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) stock is -0.15, indicating its 45.19% to 36.15% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, RTTR’s short term support levels are around $7.00, $7.00 and $7.00 on the downside. RTTRs short term resistance levels are $7.00, $7.00 and $7.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, RTTR has short term rating of Bullish (0.43), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.50) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.14) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.36). RTTR is trading 166.67% off its 52 week low at $0.15 and -68.50% off its 52 week high of $1.27. Performance wise, RTTR stock has recently shown investors 120.10% a spike in a week, 92.79% a spike in a month and 182.39% a spike in the past quarter. More importantly, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) has shown a return of 165.84% since the beginning of the year.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) Key Figures:

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $14.614M. RTTR insiders hold roughly 9.42% of the shares. On Mar-30-17 Chardan Capital Markets Reiterated RTTR as Buy at $4.50 → $3.50. On Aug-08-17 Chardan Capital Markets Reiterated RTTR as Buy at $3.50 → $1.50 and on Oct-23-17 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated RTTR as Buy at $7 → $1.50.

There are currently 9.11M shares in the float and 10.05M shares outstanding. There are 13.61% shares short in RTTRs float. The industry rank for Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) is 41 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 16% .

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) Fundamentals Statistics:

RTTR last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.06 The book value per share (mrq) is -0.39 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.20.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR):

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is involved in developing therapeutic products to treat inflammatory, gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which is under development for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.