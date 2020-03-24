Twilio Inc. (TWLO), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information corporation, saw its stock exchange 94.75 shares, a greater amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.64M. Twilio Inc. (TWLO) stock traded at $94.75, up 5.01 cents or +5.58% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is $1.13B. Gross Profit is $609.02M and the EBITDA is $-260.66M.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is 3.64M compared to 3.52M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Twilio Inc. (TWLO). Approximately 14.15% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) stock is 1.44, indicating its 11.73% to 8.74% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, TWLOs short term resistance levels are $142.19, $142.19 and $142.19 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TWLO has short term rating of Bearish (-0.41), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.31) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.46) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.39). TWLO is trading 39.46% off its 52 week low at $68.06 and -37.15% off its 52 week high of $151.00. Performance wise, TWLO stock has recently shown investors 25.16% a greater amount in a week, -27.20% a cutback in a month and -10.15% a cutback in the past quarter. More importantly, Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has shown a return of -8.69% since the 1st of this year.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Key Research:

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $13.238B. TWLO insiders hold roughly 0.48% of the shares. On Jan-27-20 Wells Fargo Initiated TWLO as Overweight, On Jan-28-20 Wells Fargo Initiated TWLO as Overweight and on Jan-31-20 Cowen Initiated TWLO as Outperform at $150.

There are currently 127.28M shares in the float and 137.81M shares outstanding. There are 14.15% shares short in TWLOs float. The industry rank for Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is 95 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 37% .

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Fundamental Evaluation:

TWLO last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,134,468 to $1,134,468 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Twilio Inc. (TWLO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.10 and a profit of 205.90% next year. The growth rate on TWLO this year is -181.25 compared to an industry 4.40. TWLOs next year’s growth rate is -253.85 compared to an industry 18.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 31.05 and cash per share (mrq) is 13.44. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.90 compared to an industry of 3.59 TWLO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.13 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.10.

About Twilio Inc. (TWLO):

Headquartered in San Francisco, Twilio Inc. was founded in 2007 and got listed on the NYSE in Jun 2016. Twilio provides Cloud Communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The company’s platform consists of three layers, Engagement Cloud, Programmable Communications Cloud and Super Network.Twilio’s Programmable Communications Cloud software allows developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities. The company runs a cloud-based Application Programming Interfaces or API, which allows software developers to programmatically make and receive phone calls, text messages and video chats. The advantage of this is that now small app developers can add rich communications features to their apps at a very low cost.By using Twilio’s software, companies can develop such embed communication applications and website that will help them better connect with end customers. The Super Network is a software layer which enables its customers’ software to communicate with connected devices globally.The company operates globally, with 27 data centers across nine regions. Twilio uses Amazon Web Service (AWS) to host its platform. Notably, Amazon had invested during Twilio’s Series E round funding in 2015.The company boasts a strong clientele which includes the likes of Uber, Facebook, Home Depot, Nordstrom, Netflix, Salesforce and Twitter among others. The company ended 2019 with more than 179,000 active customers.Twilio delivered revenues of $1.13 billion, up 75% from full-year 2018. The company generates majority of its revenues from customers located in the U.S. In 2018, these customers accounted for 75% of Twilio’s total revenue, while the remaining 25% was contributed by customers located outside the country.Its 10 largest customers generated approximately 18% of 2018 total revenue, of them Facebook’s WhatsApp accounted for 7%. In 2018, revenue from Active Customer Accounts represented over 99% of total revenue.