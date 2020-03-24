Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM), a Communication Services Telecom Services corporation, saw its stock exchange 159.56 shares, a pullback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 17.87M. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) stock is changing hands at $159.56, up 29.01 cents or +22.22% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is $622.66M. Gross Profit is $507.26M and the EBITDA is $29.14M.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is 17.87M compared to 7.34M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) has a 50-day moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.56. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM). Approximately 12.79% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) stock is indicating its 12.36% to 11.60% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, ZM’s short term support levels are around $105.63, $105.63 and $105.63 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, ZM has short term rating of Neutral (0.23), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.58) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.62) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.48). ZM is trading 166.20% off its 52 week low at $59.94 and 17.34% off its 52 week high of $135.98. Performance wise, ZM stock has recently shown investors 47.93% a higher demand in a week, 56.80% a higher demand in a month and 134.03% a higher demand in the past quarter. Furthermore, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) has shown a return of 134.51% since the beginning of the year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Key Research:

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $44.518B. ZM insiders hold roughly 16.32% of the shares. On Mar-05-20 Rosenblatt Reiterated ZM as Buy at $70 → $95. On Mar-05-20 Wells Fargo Reiterated ZM as Equal Weight at $70 → $90 and on Mar-17-20 Needham Initiated ZM as Buy at $140.

There are currently 90.83M shares in the float and 265.10M shares outstanding. There are 12.79% shares short in ZMs float. The industry rank for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is 95 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 37% .

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Fundamental Details:

ZM last 2 years revenues have increased from $622,658 to $622,658 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.10 and a profit of 30.25% next year. The growth rate on ZM this year is 20.00 compared to an industry 4.40. ZMs next year’s growth rate is 33.33 compared to an industry 18.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.03 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.06. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 52.88 compared to an industry of 3.59 and ZMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 559.29 compared to an industry of 17.57. ZM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.42 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.10.

About Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM):

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is a provider of video and web conferencing services. The Company unifies cloud video conferencing, online meetings, group messaging and a software-defined video conference room solution into one platform. Its solution offers video, audio and screen-sharing experience across Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, BlackBerry, Zoom Rooms and H.323/Session Initiation Protocol room systems, such as Polycom and Cisco Tandberg. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is based in San Jose CA.