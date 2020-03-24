Zscaler, Inc. (ZS), a Technology Software—Infrastructure corporation, saw its stock exchange 61.88 shares, a rise against to its 10-day trading volume of 4M. Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) stock traded at $61.88, up 3.85 cents or +6.63% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is $360.09M. Gross Profit is $243.17M and the EBITDA is $-29.96M.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is 4M compared to 2.57M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing, Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) has a 50-day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Zscaler, Inc. (ZS). Approximately 16.76% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) stock is indicating its 12.05% to 9.17% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, ZS’s short term support levels are around $64.00, $64.00 and $64.00 on the downside. ZSs short term resistance levels are $64.00 and $64.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ZS has short term rating of Neutral (0.15), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.04) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.03). ZS is trading 72.51% off its 52 week low at $35.00 and -32.57% off its 52 week high of $89.54. Performance wise, ZS stock has recently shown investors 38.76% a rise in a week, 6.46% a rise in a month and 21.12% a rise in the past quarter. Furthermore, Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) has shown a return of 24.80% since the beginning of the year.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Key Evaluation:

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $8.004B. ZS insiders hold roughly 45.54% of the shares. On Dec-04-19 BMO Capital Markets Reiterated ZS as Market Perform at $60 → $58. On Dec-10-19 Piper Jaffray Resumed ZS as Neutral and on Feb-21-20 BMO Capital Markets Reiterated ZS as Market Perform at $58 → $63.

There are currently 70.43M shares in the float and 125.27M shares outstanding. There are 16.76% shares short in ZSs float. The industry rank for Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is 77 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 30% .

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Fundamental Research:

ZS last 2 years revenues have increased from $302,836 to $360,094 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.02 and a profit of 56.60% next year. The growth rate on ZS this year is -31.82 compared to an industry -0.20. ZSs next year’s growth rate is 66.67 compared to an industry 22.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.49 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.07. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 23.52 compared to an industry of 1.77 and ZSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 533.37 compared to an industry of 12.82. ZS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.15 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.02.

About Zscaler, Inc. (ZS):

Zscaler Inc. operates as a cloud security company. It focuses on transforming networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first. The company’s flagship services consist of Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access engages on securing connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location or network. Zscaler Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.