Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), a Consumer Cyclical Travel Services business, saw its stock exchange 28.19 shares, a greater amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 21.26M. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) stock traded at $28.19, up 4.38 cents or +18.40% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is $10.95B. Gross Profit is $5.1B and the EBITDA is $3.34B.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is 21.26M compared to 7.38M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $108.02. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL). Approximately 3.41% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) stock is 2.41, indicating its 25.56% to 18.80% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, RCLs short term resistance levels are $99.46, $99.46 and $99.46 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, RCL has short term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.60) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.47) giving it an overall rating of Very Bearish (-0.53). RCL is trading 46.44% off its 52 week low at $19.25 and -79.17% off its 52 week high of $135.32. Performance wise, RCL stock has recently shown investors -5.85% decrease in a week, -73.43% decrease in a month and -77.78% decrease in the past quarter. Furthermore, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has shown a return of -78.89% since the beginning of the year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Key Details:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.892B. RCL insiders hold roughly 18.46% of the shares. On Feb-28-20 Deutsche Bank Downgrade RCL as Buy → Hold at $80. On Mar-05-20 William Blair Downgrade RCL as Outperform → Mkt Perform and on Mar-17-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade RCL as Neutral → Underperform at $25.

There are currently 170.42M shares in the float and 208.26M shares outstanding. There are 3.41% shares short in RCLs float. The industry rank for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is 185 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 27% .

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Key Fundamentals:

RCL last 2 years revenues have increased from $10,950,661 to $10,950,661 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.17 and a profit of 42.58% next year. The growth rate on RCL this year is -57.65 compared to an industry 0.20. RCLs next year’s growth rate is 85.15 compared to an industry 27.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 58.15 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.17. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.49 compared to an industry of 0.78 and RCLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.78 compared to an industry of 2.85. RCL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.04 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.06.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL):

Based in Miami and incorporated in 1985, Royal Caribbean Cruises is a cruise company. It owns and operates three global brands — Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises. Additionally, it has 50% investment in a joint venture with TUI AG, which operates the brand TUI Cruises and a 49% interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur along with a 36% interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises.The company’s cruise brands primarily serve the contemporary, premium and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry, which also includes the budget and luxury segments. These brands operate 60 ships, with an additional 16 on order as of Dec 31, 2018. The ships operate on a selection of diverse itineraries worldwide that include roughly 540 destinations on all seven continents.The company reports revenues under the following segments — Passenger ticket revenues (71.7% of total revenues in 2019), and Onboard and other revenues (28.3%).