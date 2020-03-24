Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), a Basic Materials Silver business, saw its stock exchange 16.08 common shares, a cutback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 8.48M. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) stock traded at $16.08, up 2.4 cents or +17.54% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is $1.35B. Gross Profit is $459.08M and the EBITDA is $398.23M.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is 8.48M compared to 3.87M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS). Approximately 4.90% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) stock is 1.02, indicating its 29.24% to 15.75% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, PAASs short term resistance levels are $25.30, $25.30 and $25.30 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PAAS has short term rating of Bearish (-0.43), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.44) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.33) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.40). PAAS is trading 60.09% off its 52 week low at $10.26 and -37.31% off its 52 week high of $26.20. Performance wise, PAAS stock has recently shown investors -5.46% a cutback in a week, -45.76% a cutback in a month and -37.22% a cutback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has shown a return of -42.25% since the beginning of the year.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Key Details:

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.448B. PAAS insiders hold roughly 1.78% of the shares. On Feb-21-20 Canaccord Genuity Downgrade PAAS as Buy → Hold, On Mar-02-20 Deutsche Bank Upgrade PAAS as Hold → Buy at $22 and on Mar-04-20 BofA/Merrill Upgrade PAAS as Underperform → Neutral at $20.50 → $25.

There are currently 206.18M shares in the float and 209.76M shares outstanding. There are 4.90% shares short in PAASs float. The industry rank for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is 197 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 22% .

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Key Fundamentals:

PAAS last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,350,759 to $1,350,759 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.17 and a profit of 71.02% next year. The growth rate on PAAS this year is 5.13 compared to an industry -4.30. PAASs next year’s growth rate is 67.07 compared to an industry 56.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 11.74 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.14. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.16 compared to an industry of 0.87 and PAASs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.98 compared to an industry of 15.39. PAAS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.82 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.18.

About Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS):

PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers.