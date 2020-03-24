PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG), a Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals corporation, saw its stock exchange 77.88 shares, a higher demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.24M. PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) stock is quoted at $77.88, up 5.38 cents or +7.42% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) is $15.15B. Gross Profit is $6.53B and the EBITDA is $2.36B.

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) is 3.24M compared to 2.04M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) has a 50-day moving average of $105.99 and a 200-day moving average of $120.34. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG). Approximately 2.30% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) stock is 1.37, indicating its 11.51% to 6.31% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, PPGs short term resistance levels are $130.91, $130.91 and $130.91 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PPG has short term rating of Very Bearish (-0.55), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.65) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.35) giving it an overall rating of Very Bearish (-0.52). PPG is trading 11.31% off its 52 week low at $69.77 and -42.20% off its 52 week high of $134.36. Performance wise, PPG stock has recently shown investors -12.04% a slope in a week, -39.03% a slope in a month and -45.25% a slope in the past quarter. Furthermore, PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) has shown a return of -45.69% since the start of the year.

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Key Evaluation:

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $18.373B. PPG insiders hold roughly 0.41% of the shares. On Nov-01-19 Morgan Stanley Resumed PPG as Equal-Weight at $130. On Nov-06-19 Berenberg Initiated PPG as Buy at $150 and on Mar-23-20 BofA/Merrill Upgrade PPG as Underperform → Neutral.

There are currently 235.31M shares in the float and 236.90M shares outstanding. There are 2.30% shares short in PPGs float. The industry rank for PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) is 232 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 9% .

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Fundamental Figures:

PPG last 2 years revenues have increased from $15,146,000 to $15,146,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.35 and a profit of 10.13% next year. The growth rate on PPG this year is 4.18 compared to an industry -7.90. PPGs next year’s growth rate is 8.95 compared to an industry 17.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 22.30 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.37. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.17 compared to an industry of 1.18 and PPGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.61 compared to an industry of 3.64. PPG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 6.48 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.33.

About PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG):

PPG Industries Inc., based in Pennsylvania, is a global supplier of paints, coatings, chemicals, specialty materials, glass, and fiber glass. The company has manufacturing facilities and equity affiliates in about 70 countries.PPG Industries currently has two reportable segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings.Performance Coatings: The division comprises refinish, aerospace, architectural coatings – Americas and Asia Pacific, architectural coatings – EMEA, and protective and marine coatings operating segments. The segment primarily supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants and finishes along with paint strippers, stains and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.Industrial Coatings: The segment consists of the automotive OEM coatings, industrial coatings, packaging coatings, and the specialty coatings and materials operating segments. The segment primarily supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings and finishes along with adhesives, sealants, metal pretreatment products, optical monomers and coatings, precipitated silicas and other specialty materials.PPG Industries recorded revenues of around $15.1 billion in 2019 with Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings accounting for 60% and 40%, respectively.PPG Industries is expanding inorganically through acquisitions. The company, in November 2014, completed its purchase of leading Mexican paint company – Consorcio Comex S.A. de C.V. – for $2.3 billion. Comex makes architectural and industrial coatings and related products in Mexico.In January 2018, the company acquired Netherlands-based leading architectural paint and coatings wholesaler, ProCoatings. The buyout strengthens its architectural coatings Americas and Asia Pacific business within the Performance Coatings division. In January 2017, the company acquired certain assets of automotive refinish coatings company — Futian Xinshi — in the Guangdong province, China. The move enables the company to expand footprint in China.In 2017, the company completed a multi-year strategic shift by divesting the Glass segment.