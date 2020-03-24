Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), a Basic Materials Gold organization, saw its stock exchange 18.35 shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 29.32M. Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) stock is trading at $18.35, up 1.42 cents or +8.39% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is $9.72B. Gross Profit is $2.86B and the EBITDA is $4.55B.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is 29.32M compared to 17.89M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD). Approximately 1.47% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) stock is 0.11, indicating its 15.53% to 10.40% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, GOLDs short term resistance levels are $21.10, $21.10 and $21.10 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GOLD has short term rating of Bearish (-0.40), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.12) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.31) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.28). GOLD is trading 58.03% off its 52 week low at $11.65 and -18.43% off its 52 week high of $22.57. Performance wise, GOLD stock has recently shown investors 3.67% a pop in a week, -21.04% a cutback in a month and -4.40% a cutback in the past quarter. On the flip side, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has shown a return of -8.93% since the first of the year.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Key Evaluation:

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $32.311B. GOLD insiders hold roughly 0.09% of the shares. On Dec-19-19 BofA/Merrill Upgrade GOLD as Neutral → Buy, On Jan-16-20 Credit Suisse Upgrade GOLD as Neutral → Outperform at $21 → $22 and on Mar-13-20 UBS Upgrade GOLD as Neutral → Buy at $22.

There are currently 1.75B shares in the float and 1.78B shares outstanding. There are 1.47% shares short in GOLDs float. The industry rank for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is 29 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 11% .

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Fundamental Figures:

GOLD last 2 years revenues have increased from $9,717,000 to $9,717,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.19 and a profit of 5.74% next year. The growth rate on GOLD this year is 43.14 compared to an industry 25.60. GOLDs next year’s growth rate is -2.74 compared to an industry 11.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 12.05 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.86. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.01 compared to an industry of 1.13 and GOLDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 10.26 compared to an industry of 5.58. GOLD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.73 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.19.

About Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD):

Barrick Gold Corporation, based in Toronto, Canada, is the largest gold mining company in the world. The company has many advanced exploration and development projects located across five continents.Barrick is placed amongst the top gold producers with peers, such as Newmont Goldcorp (based in the United States) and AngloGold Ashanti (based in South Africa). The company produced 5.5 million ounces of gold and 432 million pounds of copper in 2019. Barrick had 71 million ounces (oz) of proven and probable gold reserves and 13 billion pounds of copper reserves at the end of 2019. The company generated total revenues of $9,717 million in 2019, up 34% year over year.The company’s strategy to create value for its shareholders is focused on the following key areas:• Maximizing the benefits of rising metal prices by meeting operational and financial targets.• Increasing gold and copper reserves and production through exploration and selective acquisitions.• Maximizing the value of its existing mines and properties by leveraging its expertise and regional infrastructure.• Growing production by investing in and developing high return projects.• Continuing to improve corporate social responsibility practices to maintain and strengthen its incense to operate.• By executing on this strategy, the company expects to increase earnings and cash flow and enhance its shareholders’ leverage to metal prices.In September 2018, Barrick entered into a share-for-share merger agreement with Randgold Resources Limited. The merger was successfully completed on Jan 1, 2019. The deal formed an industry-leading gold company and strengthened Barrick’s position.Post-merger, Barrick has the ability to generate strong cash flow to support robust investment and return cash to shareholders. Higher operating metrics, including lowest total cash cost position as well as highest adjusted EBITDA margin are likely to support sustainable investment in growth and shareholder returns.