Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock exchange 3.7400 common shares, a spike compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.35M. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) stock traded at $3.7400, up 0.975 cents or +35.26% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. and the EBITDA is $-7.71M.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) is 1.35M compared to 175.47k over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. Currently, Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) has a 50-day moving average of $4.1523 and a 200-day moving average of $4.5675. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH). Approximately 0.16% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) stock is indicating its 45.69% to 17.45% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, HOTHs short term resistance levels are $10.00, $10.00 and $10.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, HOTH has short term rating of Bearish (-0.41), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.19) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.28) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.29). HOTH is trading 44.12% off its 52 week low at $2.60 and -58.77% off its 52 week high of $9.07. Performance wise, HOTH stock has recently shown investors 6.86% a spike in a week, -17.26% decrease in a month and -24.75% decrease in the past quarter. On the flip side, Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) has shown a return of -39.58% since the 1st of this year.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) Key Evaluation:

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $37.844M. HOTH insiders hold roughly 55.90% of the shares. On Oct-15-19 The Benchmark Company Initiated HOTH as Speculative Buy at $10.

There are currently 4.46M shares in the float and 10.80M shares outstanding. There are 0.16% shares short in HOTHs float. The industry rank for Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) is 63 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 25% .

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) Fundamentals Statistics:

HOTH last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.16 and a profit of 10.30% next year. The growth rate on HOTH this year is -2.00 compared to an industry 7.40. HOTHs next year’s growth rate is 43.14 compared to an industry 8.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.24 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.23. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 15.80 compared to an industry of 2.74 HOTH fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.51 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.16.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH):

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States.