Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE), a Industrials Aerospace & Defense corporation, saw its stock trade 12.97 common shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 14.38M. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) stock traded at $12.97, up 1.74 cents or +15.49% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is $3.78M. Gross Profit is $1.78M and the EBITDA is $-207.06M.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is 14.38M compared to 20.14M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Right now, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE). Approximately 35.89% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) stock is indicating its 25.31% to 20.36% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, SPCEs short term resistance levels are $31.67, $31.67 and $31.67 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SPCE has short term rating of Neutral (-0.09), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.01) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.01) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.04). SPCE is trading 87.97% off its 52 week low at $6.90 and -69.48% off its 52 week high of $42.49. Performance wise, SPCE stock has recently shown investors 8.90% a pop in a week, -61.71% a cutback in a month and 25.07% a pop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) has shown a return of 12.29% since the start of the year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Key Evaluation:

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.539B. SPCE insiders hold roughly 72.46% of the shares. On Dec-09-19 Morgan Stanley Initiated SPCE as Overweight, On Feb-27-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade SPCE as Outperform → Neutral at $15 → $25 and on Feb-27-20 Morgan Stanley Downgrade SPCE as Overweight → Equal-Weight at $30.

There are currently 53.69M shares in the float and 197.07M shares outstanding. There are 35.89% shares short in SPCEs float. The industry rank for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is 102 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 40% .

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Fundamentals Statistics:

SPCE last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,781 to $3,781 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.15 and a profit of 35.80% next year. The growth rate on SPCE this year is -44.95 compared to an industry 17.50. SPCEs next year’s growth rate is -30.00 compared to an industry 12.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.41 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.44. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 5.44 compared to an industry of 2.22 SPCE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.60

About Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE):

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK.