Carvana Co. (CVNA), a Consumer Cyclical Internet Retail organization, saw its stock exchange 35.80 common shares, a drop against to its 10-day trading volume of 6.55M. Carvana Co. (CVNA) stock is changing hands at $35.80, up 6.45 cents or +21.98% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Carvana Co. (CVNA) is $3.94B. Gross Profit is $509.71M and the EBITDA is $-231.27M.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Carvana Co. (CVNA) is 6.55M compared to 2.51M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Currently, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Carvana Co. (CVNA). Approximately 37.37% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The Carvana Co. (CVNA) stock is indicating its 41.77% to 18.50% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, CVNAs short term resistance levels are $91.76, $91.76 and $91.76 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CVNA has short term rating of Neutral (-0.20), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.40) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.31) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.30). CVNA is trading 61.55% off its 52 week low at $22.16 and -68.93% off its 52 week high of $115.23. Performance wise, CVNA stock has recently shown investors -8.63% a drop in a week, -67.48% a drop in a month and -62.81% a drop in the past quarter. On the flip side, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has shown a return of -61.11% since the beginning of the year.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Key Data:

Carvana Co. (CVNA) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.433B. CVNA insiders hold roughly 2.39% of the shares. On Feb-24-20 Deutsche Bank Initiated CVNA as Hold at $120. On Feb-27-20 CFRA Downgrade CVNA as Hold → Sell and on Feb-27-20 Needham Reiterated CVNA as Buy at $105 → $110.

There are currently 49.34M shares in the float and 151.26M shares outstanding. There are 37.37% shares short in CVNAs float. The industry rank for Carvana Co. (CVNA) is 102 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 40% .

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Fundamental Evaluation:

CVNA last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,939,896 to $3,939,896 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Carvana Co. (CVNA) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.54 and a profit of 39.10% next year. The growth rate on CVNA this year is -3.06 compared to an industry 0.40. CVNAs next year’s growth rate is -43.24 compared to an industry 24.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.95 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.40. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 28.30 compared to an industry of 2.98 CVNA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.22 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.49.

About Carvana Co. (CVNA):

Carvana Co. provide eCommerce platform for buying used cars. Carvana Co. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.