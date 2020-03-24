Macy’s, Inc. (M), a Consumer Cyclical Department Stores organization, saw its stock trade 5.15 common shares, a spike when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 26.94M. Macy’s, Inc. (M) stock is trading at $5.15, up 0.34 cents or +7.07% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Macy’s, Inc. (M) is $25.33B. Gross Profit is $10.16B and the EBITDA is $2.17B.

Macy’s, Inc. (M) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Macy’s, Inc. (M) is 26.94M compared to 16.19M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Macy’s, Inc. (M) has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Macy’s, Inc. (M). Approximately 26.50% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Macy’s, Inc. (M) stock is 1.41, indicating its 19.55% to 11.62% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, Ms short term resistance levels are $12.58, $12.58 and $12.58 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, M has short term rating of Very Bearish (-0.55), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.38) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.22) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.38). M is trading 10.68% off its 52 week low at $4.73 and -80.12% off its 52 week high of $26.33. Performance wise, M stock has recently shown investors -28.32% a slope in a week, -70.36% a slope in a month and -70.09% a slope in the past quarter. More importantly, Macy’s, Inc. (M) has shown a return of -71.71% since the 1st of this year.

Macy’s, Inc. (M) Key Figures:

Macy’s, Inc. (M) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.591B. M insiders hold roughly 0.20% of the shares. On Feb-06-20 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated M as Market Perform at $16 → $18. On Feb-26-20 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated M as Market Perform at $18 → $16 and on Mar-23-20 CFRA Downgrade M as Hold → Sell.

There are currently 308.32M shares in the float and 309.90M shares outstanding. There are 26.50% shares short in Ms float. The industry rank for Macy’s, Inc. (M) is 102 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 40% .

Macy’s, Inc. (M) Fundamental Data:

M last 2 years revenues have increased from $25,331,000 to $25,331,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Macy’s, Inc. (M) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.21 and a profit of 9.08% next year. The growth rate on M this year is -43.99 compared to an industry -28.20. Ms next year’s growth rate is 31.29 compared to an industry 13.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 19.55 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.97. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.23 compared to an industry of 0.46 and Ms price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.79 compared to an industry of 1.47. M fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.63 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.35.

About Macy’s, Inc. (M):

Macy’s is in the process of a complete makeover and has outlined plans under its three-year Polaris Strategy to adapt better to the new retail ecosystem. Notably, the company is banking on Backstage locations, Vendor Direct, Store Pickup, Loyalty Program, Growth150 stores, ‘mobile first’ strategy and Destination Businesses. The department store chain is investing in areas where it has strong foothold, and these include dresses, fine jewelry, fragrances, men’s tailored, women’s shoes and beauty.This Cincinnati, Ohio-based company through its retail stores and Internet websites (macys.com and bloomingdales.com) trades in a wide range of merchandise, including men’s, women’s and children’s apparel and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico.The company operates approximately 680 department stores under the banner Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, and about 190 specialty stores that include Bloomingdale’s The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage and Story. In Dubai and Kuwait, Bloomingdale’s is operated by Al Tayer Group LLC under a license agreement.The principal private label brands offered by Macy’s include Alfani, American Rag, Aqua, Bar III, Belgique, Charter Club, Club Room, Epic Threads, first impressions, Giani Bernini, Greg Norman for Tasso Elba, Holiday Lane, Home Design, Hotel Collection, Hudson Park, Ideology, I-N-C, jenni, JM Collection, John Ashford, Karen Scott, lune+aster, M-61, Maison Jules, Martha Stewart Collection, Material Girl, Morgan Taylor, Oake, Sky, Style & Co., Sutton Studio, Tasso Elba, Thalia Sodi, the cellar, and Tools of the Trade.