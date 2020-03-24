IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO), a Industrials Consulting Services organization, saw its stock trade 54.73 shares, a higher demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.44M. IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) stock traded at $54.73, up 9.33 cents or +20.55% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) is $4.41B. Gross Profit is $2.76B and the EBITDA is $1.55B.

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) is 5.44M compared to 2.93M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Right now, IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO). Approximately 3.33% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) stock is 0.99, indicating its 11.41% to 7.33% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, INFOs short term resistance levels are $74.94, $74.94 and $74.94 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, INFO has short term rating of Very Bearish (-0.57), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.35) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.01) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.31). INFO is trading 17.03% off its 52 week low at $44.81 and -35.77% off its 52 week high of $81.65. Performance wise, INFO stock has recently shown investors -11.35% a drop in a week, -42.58% a drop in a month and -39.25% a drop in the past quarter. On the flip side, IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) has shown a return of -39.75% since the beginning of the year.

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Key Details:

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $23.26B. INFO insiders hold roughly 6.99% of the shares. On Dec-11-19 RBC Capital Mkts Initiated INFO as Outperform, On Jan-16-20 Argus Upgrade INFO as Hold → Buy at $90 and on Jan-27-20 BMO Capital Markets Downgrade INFO as Outperform → Market Perform at $83.

There are currently 371.85M shares in the float and 425.60M shares outstanding. There are 3.33% shares short in INFOs float. The industry rank for IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) is 178 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 30% .

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Fundamental Data:

INFO last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,414,600 to $4,414,600 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.64 and a profit of 13.02% next year. The growth rate on INFO this year is 6.84 compared to an industry 6.10. INFOs next year’s growth rate is 12.46 compared to an industry 7.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 21.13 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.26. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.16 compared to an industry of 4.56 and INFOs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 12.75 compared to an industry of 15.94. INFO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.81 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.63.

About IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO):

Headquartered in London, U.K., IHS Markit Ltd. is a provider of critical information, analytics and solutions to different industries. The company was formed through merger of IHS Inc., Markit Ltd. and Marvel Merger Sub, Inc. on Jul 12, 2016.IHS Markit operates through four segments – Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services.The Resources segment (22% of fiscal 2018 revenues) includes Energy and Chemicals offerings. While Energy offerings comprise upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services, Chemicals offerings consist of data for manufacturing processes and capital expenditures, price, production, cost, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts.The Transportation Segment (29%) includes Automotive, Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security offerings. Automotive offerings comprise authoritative analysis, sales and production forecasts for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, technology systems as well as performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. Maritime & Trade offerings encompass comprehensive data on ships as well as monthly import and export statistics on about 90 countries. Aerospace, Defense & Security offerings consist of specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels and aircraft types.The CMS segment (14%) encompasses Product Design, Technology, Media & Telecom and Economics and Country Risk offerings. Product Design offerings include content and analytics on engineering and technical standards, specifications, codes, journals, handbooks, reference books, and other scientific and technical documents as well as software-based engineering decision engines. Technology, Media & Telecom offerings comprise components and devices, performance analytics, and end-market intelligence for technology, media and telecom industries. Economics and Country Risk offerings include economic and risk data, forecasts, and analytic tools.The Financial Services segment (35%) offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services.