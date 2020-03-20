NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock trade 0.8950 shares, decrease when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 6.87M. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) stock is quoted at $0.8950, down -0.605 cents or -40.33% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) is $8.52M. Gross Profit is $11.01M and the EBITDA is $-8.55M.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) is 6.87M compared to 1.12M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) has a 50-day moving average of $0.5426 and a 200-day moving average of $0.5859. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY). Approximately 0.61% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) stock is 4.85, indicating its 96.23% to 34.85% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, NBY’s short term support levels are around $1.43, $1.43 and $1.43 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, NBY has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.53), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.39) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.25) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.22). NBY is trading 323.58% off its 52 week low at $0.23 and -75.99% off its 52 week high of $4.04. Performance wise, NBY stock has recently shown investors 379.69% a surge in a week, 164.60% a surge in a month and 154.24% a surge in the past quarter. On the flip side, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) has shown a return of 134.38% since the beginning of the year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) Key Evaluation:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $24.972M. NBY insiders hold roughly 25.53% of the shares. On Nov-15-17 Laidlaw Reiterated NBY as Buy at $10 → $8. On Jul-06-18 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated NBY as Buy at $4 and on Sep-18-19 Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated NBY as Buy at $1.10.

There are currently 16.25M shares in the float and 36.74M shares outstanding. There are 0.61% shares short in NBYs float. The industry rank for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) is 55 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 22% .

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) Fundamental Data:

NBY last 2 years revenues have increased from $12,508 to $8,520 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.07 and a profit of 45.20% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.13 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.24. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 14.32 compared to an industry of 2.34

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY):

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus.