Tilray, Inc. (TLRY), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic organization, saw its stock exchange 4.3450 shares, decrease when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 7.9M. Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) stock is quoted at $4.3450, up 0.495 cents or +12.86% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is $153.84M. Gross Profit is $-21.45M and the EBITDA is $-193.74M.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is 7.9M compared to 4.35M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) has a 50-day moving average of $13.3449 and a 200-day moving average of $19.7864. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Tilray, Inc. (TLRY). Approximately 62.11% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) stock is indicating its 29.30% to 15.78% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, TLRYs short term resistance levels are $11.77, $11.77 and $11.77 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TLRY has short term rating of Bearish (-0.39), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.40) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.47) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.42). TLRY is trading 77.19% off its 52 week low at $2.43 and -93.96% off its 52 week high of $71.25. Performance wise, TLRY stock has recently shown investors -35.29% decrease in a week, -79.20% decrease in a month and -78.42% decrease in the past quarter. Furthermore, Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) has shown a return of -77.52% since the 1st of this year.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Key Details:

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $452.128M. TLRY insiders hold roughly 77.58% of the shares. On Nov-13-19 The Benchmark Company Reiterated TLRY as Buy at $80 → $40. On Jan-13-20 BofA/Merrill Initiated TLRY as Neutral at $18 and on Feb-24-20 Cowen Downgrade TLRY as Outperform → Market Perform at $40 → $20.

There are currently 14.96M shares in the float and 124.00M shares outstanding. There are 62.11% shares short in TLRYs float. The industry rank for Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is 55 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 22% .

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Fundamental Details:

TLRY last 2 years revenues have increased from $166,979 to $166,979 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.41 and a profit of 48.80% next year. The growth rate on TLRY this year is -59.38 compared to an industry 12.80. TLRYs next year’s growth rate is -30.77 compared to an industry 15.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.56 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.78. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.39 compared to an industry of 2.34 TLRY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.30 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.45.

About Tilray, Inc. (TLRY):

Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada.