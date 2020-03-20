Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK), a Technology Software—Application organization, saw its stock exchange 22.33 common shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 25.69M. Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) stock is changing hands at $22.33, up 1.32 cents or +6.28% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is $630.42M. Gross Profit is $533.23M and the EBITDA is $-527.55M.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is 25.69M compared to 12.56M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Currently, Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK). Approximately 13.75% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) stock is indicating its 25.23% to 12.72% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, WORK’s short term support levels are around $23.79, $23.79 and $23.79 on the downside. WORKs short term resistance levels are $23.79, $23.79 and $23.79 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, WORK has short term rating of Bearish (-0.40), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.23) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.20). WORK is trading 45.71% off its 52 week low at $15.10 and -47.61% off its 52 week high of $42.00. Performance wise, WORK stock has recently shown investors -1.59% a reduction in a week, -23.60% a reduction in a month and 1.45% an increase in the past quarter. More importantly, Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) has shown a return of -6.54% since the beginning of the year.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) Key Research:

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $12.434B. WORK insiders hold roughly 0.32% of the shares. On Jan-28-20 Wells Fargo Initiated WORK as Overweight, On Feb-04-20 RBC Capital Mkts Initiated WORK as Outperform at $25 and on Mar-13-20 Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated WORK as Buy at $41 → $31.

There are currently 288.34M shares in the float and 608.90M shares outstanding. There are 13.75% shares short in WORKs float. The industry rank for Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is 72 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 28% .

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) Fundamental Details:

WORK last 2 years revenues have increased from $630,422 to $630,422 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.07 and a profit of 38.10% next year. The growth rate on WORK this year is -25.00 compared to an industry 3.10. WORKs next year’s growth rate is -28.57 compared to an industry 22.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.33 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.27. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 15.97 compared to an industry of 2.05 WORK fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.21 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.07.

About Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK):

Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.