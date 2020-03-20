Mylan N.V. (MYL), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic business, saw its stock exchange 16.27 common shares, a cutback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 8.27M. Mylan N.V. (MYL) stock is changing hands at $16.27, up 1.4 cents or +9.41% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Mylan N.V. (MYL) is $11.5B. Gross Profit is $4.55B and the EBITDA is $3.37B.

Mylan N.V. (MYL) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Mylan N.V. (MYL) is 8.27M compared to 7.12M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Currently, Mylan N.V. (MYL) has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Mylan N.V. (MYL). Approximately 3.97% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Mylan N.V. (MYL) stock is 1.79, indicating its 15.82% to 8.40% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, MYLs short term resistance levels are $24.07, $24.07 and $24.07 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MYL has short term rating of Bearish (-0.26), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.31) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.14) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.24). MYL is trading 24.86% off its 52 week low at $12.75 and -45.67% off its 52 week high of $29.30. Performance wise, MYL stock has recently shown investors 12.14% an inflation in a week, -28.85% a cutback in a month and -21.03% a cutback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Mylan N.V. (MYL) has shown a return of -26.02% since the beginning of the year.

Mylan N.V. (MYL) Key Research:

Mylan N.V. (MYL) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $8.398B. MYL insiders hold roughly 1.39% of the shares. On Nov-07-19 Morgan Stanley Downgrade MYL as Overweight → Equal-Weight, On Jan-09-20 Piper Sandler Initiated MYL as Neutral at $21 and on Jan-27-20 SVB Leerink Downgrade MYL as Outperform → Mkt Perform at $24.

There are currently 508.99M shares in the float and 563.28M shares outstanding. There are 3.97% shares short in MYLs float. The industry rank for Mylan N.V. (MYL) is 97 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 38% .

Mylan N.V. (MYL) Fundamental Figures:

MYL last 2 years revenues have increased from $11,500,500 to $11,500,500 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Mylan N.V. (MYL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.90 and a profit of 4.41% next year. The growth rate on MYL this year is 0.23 compared to an industry 3.60. MYLs next year’s growth rate is 2.71 compared to an industry 8.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 23.02 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.96. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.65 compared to an industry of 1.52 and MYLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.78 compared to an industry of 3.23. MYL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.43 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.90.

About Mylan N.V. (MYL):

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company with a well-established generics business as well as a presence in specialty pharmaceuticals. The company’s business model includes the development, manufacturing and marketing of branded and generic drugs as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in North America, Europe and Rest of World. Notably, Mylan has one of the world’s largest API operations.Mylan has been making prudent acquisitions and inking strategic deals to drive long-term growth. In February 2015, the company acquired Abbott Laboratories’ non-U.S. developed markets’ specialty and branded generics business. Further, in November 2015, it acquired certain female health care businesses of Famy Care. In June 2016, Mylan acquired the non-sterile, topicals-focused business of privately held Renaissance Acquisition Holdings for about $1 billion. In August 2016, Mylan acquired Swedish drug manufacturer, Meda, in a deal valued at $9.9 billion. All these buyouts augmented the company’s diversified product portfolio and expanded its range of capabilities.The company reports results under the following three segments on a geographic basis: (1) North America, (2) Europe and (3) Rest of World. The North America segment accounts for operations in the United States and Canada and includes the results of previously reported Specialty segment. The segment primarily develops, manufactures, sells and distributes pharmaceutical products in tablets, capsules, injectables, transdermal patches, gels, nebulized and creams or ointment forms and accounted for 36% of total sales. Europe accounted for 37% of total sales and Rest of the World accounted for 27%. While Mylan’s Specialty portfolio consists mainly of branded specialty injectable and nebulized products and competes primarily in the respiratory and severe allergy markets. The most significant product in this segment is EpiPen auto-injector, used to treat severe allergic reactions like anaphylaxis. The Europe segment comprises operations in 35 countries within the region. The Rest of World segment caters to operations in India, Australia, Japan and New Zealand.Revenues for the full year came in at $11.50 billion, up 1% from 2018.