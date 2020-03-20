CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), a Technology Software—Infrastructure business, saw its stock exchange 49.02 shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 5.98M. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) stock is trading at $49.02, up 7.28 cents or +17.44% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is $409.76M. Gross Profit is $162.59M and the EBITDA is $-126.09M.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is 5.98M compared to 5.47M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Right now, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD). Approximately 4.07% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) stock is indicating its 14.96% to 9.27% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, CRWDs short term resistance levels are $73.90, $73.90 and $73.90 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CRWD has short term rating of Neutral (-0.21), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.19) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.19) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.20). CRWD is trading 54.18% off its 52 week low at $31.95 and -51.65% off its 52 week high of $101.88. Performance wise, CRWD stock has recently shown investors 10.36% a greater amount in a week, -36.79% a reduction in a month and -13.74% a reduction in the past quarter. More importantly, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) has shown a return of -16.30% since the 1st of this year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Key Figures:

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $10.076B. CRWD insiders hold roughly 0.54% of the shares. On Dec-10-19 Piper Jaffray Resumed CRWD as Overweight, On Feb-11-20 DA Davidson Upgrade CRWD as Neutral → Buy at $75 and on Mar-16-20 RBC Capital Mkts Upgrade CRWD as Sector Perform → Outperform at $67.

There are currently 103.78M shares in the float and 240.84M shares outstanding. There are 4.07% shares short in CRWDs float. The industry rank for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is 103 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 41% .

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Fundamental Research:

CRWD last 2 years revenues have increased from $249,824 to $351,019 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.08 and a profit of 66.00% next year. The growth rate on CRWD this year is -50.00 compared to an industry 3.50. CRWDs next year’s growth rate is -85.71 compared to an industry 17.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.51 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.46. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 11.96 compared to an industry of 4.10 CRWD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.21 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.10.

About CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD):

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.