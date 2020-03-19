Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR), a Industrials Rental & Leasing Services corporation, saw its stock trade 7.78 common shares, a pop against to its 10-day trading volume of 5.37M.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) stock is quoted at $7.78, down -4.37 cents or -35.97% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) is $9.17B. Gross Profit is $2.67B and the EBITDA is $1.06B.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) is 5.37M compared to 2.03M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing, Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR).

Approximately 9.67% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) stock is 2.12, indicating its 32.92% to 16.07% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, CARs short term resistance levels are $39.50, $39.50 and $39.50 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CAR has short term rating of Bearish (-0.33), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.24) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.21).

CAR is trading 22.52% off its 52 week low at $6.35 and -85.32% off its 52 week high of $52.98. Performance wise, CAR stock has recently shown investors -59.92% a reduction in a week, -81.17% a reduction in a month and -75.75% a reduction in the past quarter.

More importantly, Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) has shown a return of -75.87% since the first of the year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) Key Figures:

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $578.494M. CAR insiders hold roughly 1.61% of the shares.

On Feb-11-19 Goldman Upgrade CAR as Sell → Buy at $35. On Oct-25-19 Deutsche Bank Downgrade CAR as Buy → Hold at $46 → $32 and on Feb-21-20 Northcoast Downgrade CAR as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 73.17M shares in the float and 92.94M shares outstanding. There are 9.67% shares short in CARs float.

The industry rank for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) is 146 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 42% .

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) Fundamental Details:

CAR last 2 years revenues have increased from $9,172,000 to $9,172,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.83 and a profit of 15.72% next year.

The growth rate on CAR this year is 1.90 compared to an industry 7.00. CARs next year’s growth rate is 15.20 compared to an industry 22.60.

The book value per share (mrq) is 8.86 and cash per share (mrq) is 7.38. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.88 compared to an industry of 1.53 and CARs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.17 compared to an industry of 4.81.

CAR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.75 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.83.

About Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR):

Headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., Avis Budget Group operates as a leading vehicle rental operator in North America, Europe and Australasia with an average rental fleet of nearly 650,000 vehicles. The company is a leading global provider of mobility solutions through its three most recognized brands — Avis, Budget and Zipcar. The company has licensees in approximately 175 countries throughout the world.Along with its licensees, Avis Budget operates in approximately 180 countries with more than 11,000 car and truck rental locations throughout the world.The company usually maintains a leading share of airport car rental revenue in North America, Europe and Australasia, and operates one of the leading truck rental businesses in the United States. Its Zipcar brand is one of the world’s leading car sharing businesses which provides an alternative to traditional vehicle rental and ownership.Avis Budget mainly generates revenues from vehicle rental operations. These include time & mileage fees charged to our customers for vehicle rentals; sales of loss damage waivers and insurance and other supplemental items in conjunction with vehicle rentals; and payments from customers with respect to certain operating expenses incurred, including gasoline, vehicle licensing fees and concession fees, which provide the right to operate at airports and other locations. Additionally, the company earns revenues for royalties and associated fees from its licensees in conjunction with their vehicle rental transactions.The company reports its operating results under two segments:Americas: This segment (69% of 2019 revenues) consists of vehicle rental operations in North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean, car sharing operations in certain of these markets, and licensees in the areas in which the company does not operate directly.International: This segment (31%) consists of the company’s vehicle rental operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australasia, car sharing operations in certain of these markets, and licensees in the areas in which the company does not operate directly.As of Dec 31, 2019, Avis Budget employed approximately 30,000 worldwide.