Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN), a Industrials Security & Protection Services business, saw its stock trade 6.96 common shares, a lower amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 765.54k.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) stock traded at $6.96, up 3.83 cents or +122.36% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) is $5.14M. Gross Profit is $4.51M and the EBITDA is $-8.21M.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) is 765.54k compared to 565.14k over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. Right now, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN).

Approximately 3.00% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) stock is -0.04, indicating its 56.76% to 26.69% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, APDNs short term resistance levels are $8.00, $8.00 and $8.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, APDN has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.68), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.23) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.03) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.29).

APDN is trading 176.19% off its 52 week low at $2.52 and -81.09% off its 52 week high of $36.80. Performance wise, APDN stock has recently shown investors 69.76% a surge in a week, 106.53% a surge in a month and 71.85% a surge in the past quarter.

More importantly, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) has shown a return of 66.11% since the 1st of this year.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) Key Research:

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $24.258M. APDN insiders hold roughly 15.57% of the shares.

On Oct-08-15 Maxim Group Reiterated APDN as Buy at $9 → $13. On May-13-16 Maxim Group Reiterated APDN as Buy at $13 → $9 and on Nov-14-16 Maxim Group Reiterated APDN as Buy at $8 → $6.

There are currently 2.94M shares in the float and 4.64M shares outstanding. There are 3.00% shares short in APDNs float.

The industry rank for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) is 148 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 42% .

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) Key Fundamentals:

APDN last 2 years revenues have decreased from $5,389 to $5,138 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.77 and a profit of 44.00% next year.

The book value per share (mrq) is 3.04 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.88.

About Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN):

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan.