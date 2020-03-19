Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI), a Consumer Cyclical Restaurants corporation, saw its stock trade 34.16 shares, a reduction when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.99M.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) stock is changing hands at $34.16, down -7.77 cents or -18.53% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) is $8.67B. Gross Profit is $1.85B and the EBITDA is $1.05B.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) is 4.99M compared to 2.12M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) has a 50-day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $111.59. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI).

Approximately 4.22% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) stock is 0.75, indicating its 28.66% to 10.99% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, DRIs short term resistance levels are $111.46, $111.46 and $111.46 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, DRI has short term rating of Bearish (-0.42), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.26) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.22).

DRI is trading 30.63% off its 52 week low at $26.15 and -73.40% off its 52 week high of $128.41. Performance wise, DRI stock has recently shown investors -51.35% a reduction in a week, -71.65% a reduction in a month and -70.56% a reduction in the past quarter.

More importantly, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) has shown a return of -68.66% since the start of the year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Key Statistics:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.151B. DRI insiders hold roughly 0.25% of the shares.

On Dec-12-19 Goldman Initiated DRI as Sell at $115. On Dec-27-19 Argus Downgrade DRI as Buy → Hold and on Feb-28-20 Cowen Initiated DRI as Market Perform at $103.

There are currently 121.20M shares in the float and 144.18M shares outstanding. There are 4.22% shares short in DRIs float.

The industry rank for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) is 95 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 38% .

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Fundamental Figures:

DRI last 2 years revenues have increased from $8,510,400 to $8,582,900 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.87 and a profit of 5.83% next year.

The growth rate on DRI this year is 5.15 compared to an industry 8.30. DRIs next year’s growth rate is 5.07 compared to an industry 9.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 18.61 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.09. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.84 compared to an industry of 1.97 and DRIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.94 compared to an industry of 7.42.

DRI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 6.12 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.88.

About Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI):

Founded in 1968 and based in Orlando, FL, Darden Restaurants is one of the largest casual dining restaurant operators worldwide. The company has operations in the United States and Canada with more than 1,700 restaurants.Beginning fourth-quarter fiscal 2015, the company began reporting its business under four segments: Olive Garden (50.4% of total revenues in fiscal 2019), LongHorn Steakhouse (21.3%), Fine Dining (7.1%) and Other Business (21.2%).Fine Dining, includes The Capital Grille and Eddie V’s while the Other Business segment comprises of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer packaged goods and franchise revenues. Notably, all the company owned restaurants fall under full-service segment of the restaurant industry.Florida-based Olive Garden is the largest full-service Italian restaurant in America. The brand features a menu, which has a variety of Italian food made with fresh ingredients.LongHorn Steakhouseis a full-service steakhouse restaurant, with locations primarily in the eastern United States. The brand offers signature fresh steaks and chicken as well as salmon, shrimp, ribs, pork chops, burgers and prime rib.Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchenis a full-service restaurant operating in Texas and throughout the southern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The casual dining menu features modern classics and American favorites cooked from scratch.On Nov 9, 2015, Darden completed the spin-off of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.On Apr 24, 2017, the company completed the acquisition of the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen for $799.8 million in total consideration. The acquired operations of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen included 140 company-owned restaurants and 25 franchised restaurants. On Aug 28, 2017, Darden completed the acquisition of 11 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen franchised restaurants from an already existing franchisee.