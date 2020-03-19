New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), a Real Estate REIT—Mortgage organization, saw its stock trade 5.73 common shares, a surge against to its 10-day trading volume of 12.85M.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) stock is changing hands at $5.73, down -4.12 cents or -41.83% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is $1.56B. Gross Profit is $1.3B..

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is 12.85M compared to 5.88M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Right now, New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ).

Approximately 2.91% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) stock is 0.98, indicating its 33.60% to 10.77% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, NRZs short term resistance levels are $18.18, $18.18 and $18.18 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NRZ has short term rating of Bearish (-0.39), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.42) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.40).

NRZ is trading 31.42% off its 52 week low at $4.36 and -67.55% off its 52 week high of $17.66. Performance wise, NRZ stock has recently shown investors -58.33% a reduction in a week, -67.42% a reduction in a month and -63.62% a reduction in the past quarter.

On the flip side, New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) has shown a return of -64.43% since the 1st of this year.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Key Statistics:

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.381B. NRZ insiders hold roughly 0.40% of the shares.

On Nov-14-19 Piper Jaffray Downgrade NRZ as Overweight → Neutral at $16. On Dec-02-19 Compass Point Initiated NRZ as Buy and on Dec-31-19 Argus Initiated NRZ as Buy at $18.

There are currently 413.88M shares in the float and 492.14M shares outstanding. There are 2.91% shares short in NRZs float.

The industry rank for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is 150 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 41% .

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Fundamentals Statistics:

NRZ last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,279,092 to $1,279,092 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.52 and a profit of 4.66% next year.

The growth rate on NRZ this year is -1.84 compared to an industry 2.00. NRZs next year’s growth rate is 1.88 compared to an industry 3.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 16.20 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.07. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.35 compared to an industry of 0.69 and NRZs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.57 compared to an industry of 5.86.

NRZ fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.13 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.52.

About New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ):

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York.