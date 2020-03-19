Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN), a Consumer Cyclical Internet Retail business, saw its stock trade 16.25 common shares, an increase against to its 10-day trading volume of 12.72M.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) stock is changing hands at $16.25, up 9.7 cents or +148.09% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is $454.87M. Gross Profit is $175.73M and the EBITDA is $-17.34M.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is 12.72M compared to 2.14M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing, Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN).

Approximately 38.60% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) stock is indicating its 62.42% to 33.40% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, APRN’s short term support levels are around $5.50, $5.50 and $5.50 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, APRN has short term rating of Bullish (0.29), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.14) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.26) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.23).

APRN is trading 708.46% off its 52 week low at $2.01 and -12.63% off its 52 week high of $18.60. Performance wise, APRN stock has recently shown investors 480.36% an increase in a week, 271.85% an increase in a month and 126.64% an increase in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) has shown a return of 146.96% since the first of the year.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) Key Research:

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $215.592M. APRN insiders hold roughly 1.55% of the shares.

On May-04-18 Stifel Reiterated APRN as Hold at $4 → $3.50. On Nov-15-18 Canaccord Genuity Downgrade APRN as Buy → Hold at $6 → $3 and on Nov-15-18 Guggenheim Downgrade APRN as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 8.03M shares in the float and 16.06M shares outstanding. There are 38.60% shares short in APRNs float.

The industry rank for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is 160 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 37% .

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) Key Fundamentals:

APRN last 2 years revenues have increased from $454,868 to $454,868 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -1.80 and a profit of 29.00% next year.

The growth rate on APRN this year is 4.28 compared to an industry 3.60. APRNs next year’s growth rate is -34.09 compared to an industry 14.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 5.15 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.71. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.17 compared to an industry of 1.86

APRN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -4.87 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -1.28.

About Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN):

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York.